Liverpool are believed to have sent scouts to watch a young player with a big future in the game, according to a fresh transfer report.

Liverpool transfer news

Life under Arne Slot couldn't be going much better for the Reds currently, having opened up a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League, following Saturday's 2-0 win at home to Aston Villa. It is crucial that Liverpool don't get too comfortable and rest on their laurels, though, and it is important that new signings come in, having had a largely quiet summer transfer window that left plenty of supporters frustrated.

Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush has emerged as arguably the Reds' primary transfer target and Michael Edwards is reportedly now preparing a £58m offer for the Egyptian. The 25-year-old was again in devastating form over the weekend, scoring and assisting in his team's 3-2 victory away VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.

Thre is also a huge amount going on behind the scenes regarding new contracts for Liverpool players currently, even away from the much talked-about trio of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah. Both Luis Diaz and Ibrahima Konate could also sign extensions at Anfield, as the club look to tie down their most influential figures.

Liverpool send scouts to watch £25m teenager

According to Caught Offside, Liverpool have sent scouts to watch Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi in action for the Ligue 1 club, but other top clubs are also eyeing him up. The other teams in question are AC Milan, Juventus, Arsenal and Chelsea, with the 17-year-old considered a player with a massive future in football.

He is "highly rated across Europe", and while he could cost as much as £25m, it is stated that FSG "could certainly afford him", as could all the English clubs mentioned.

Bouaddi is understandably not yet a household name, given his age, but while Liverpool fans may not be overly excited about this rumour, his long-term potential makes him a hugely eye-catching option. Despite only being 17 years of age, the Frenchman has already made 30 appearances for Lille, assisting twice, with 18 of those games coming in Ligue 1, showing that he is being trusted at the highest level.

Bouaddi has been hailed as a "10/10 talent" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, and while he wouldn't be arriving at Liverpool as an immediate key starter, given the depth that Slot has in his midfield, he would be one for the future.

Ayyoub Bouaddi's Ligue 1 stats this season Total Appearances 9 Starts 3 Minutes played 308 Goals 0 Assists 1 Pass completion rate 90.3% Tackles per game 1.6

A midfielder more of the ilk of Martin Zubimendi is arguably needed moving forward, in terms of a No.6 who excels sitting in front of the defence and keeping possession ticking over, and Bouaddi ticks that box, not only completing 90.3% of his passes this season, but also averaging 1.6 tackles per game.