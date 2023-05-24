Liverpool are monitoring Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney ahead of a potential move to the Premier League, according to reports.

Who is Hayden Hackney?

Hackney is an academy graduate at the Riverside Stadium having worked his way up through the various youth ranks, including going out on a season-long loan to Scunthorpe United, before returning to make his breakthrough into the first team last summer, as per Transfermarkt, registering 41 senior appearances during his debut campaign.

The Scotland U21 international still has another three years remaining on his contract in the north-east, but with Michael Carrick’s side having failed to achieve promotion to the top-flight, they could be forced to cash in on some of their prized assets should any sizeable offers arrive during the upcoming window.

The Reds have already confirmed the imminent departures of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, alongside Arthur Melo more recently, so central reinforcements will be needed, and being his side’s second-best performer in midfielder, the 20-year-old has caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Are Liverpool signing Hackney?

According to 90min, Liverpool, alongside top-flight rivals Arsenal, have both “checked” on Hackney, whilst Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City have also “taken an interest” in securing his services. The Boro starlet could yet still be “rewarded” for his impressive performances with a new contract, but his boyhood club are aware that a “large offer” could be enough to sanction his sale as they are not in a financial position to turn down “reasonable” bids.

Liverpool will know that Hackney is set to be a much cheaper central midfield alternative as a result of him being a less high-profile name compared to the likes of Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister and Chelsea’s Mason Mount, and as a player that can positively impact the game at both ends of the pitch, FSG should definitely consider testing the waters this summer.

The Redcar-born talent, who earns £4k per week, has recorded a total of 67 tackles since the start of the term, which is higher than any other member of his squad, as per FBref, but going forward, he’s posted seven goal contributions (four assists and three goals) in 34 Championship appearances this season.

Middlesbrough’s “quality” academy product, as lauded by journalist Josh Bunting, would also provide Klopp with wonderful versatility having operated in six different positions since bursting onto the scene, including everywhere across the centre and even out wide on the left wing, so he would be a great acquisition for the long-term future on Merseyside.