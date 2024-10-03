With Mohamed Salah approaching the end of his current contract and a fresh deal yet to come to the fore, Liverpool have reportedly been heavily scouting one player they believe can replace the Egyptian.

Liverpool transfer news

To say that Arne Slot has got off to an ideal start would be an understatement. The Dutchman has settled right in and even made his first piece of Anfield history against Bologna, becoming the first Liverpool manager in history to win eight of his first nine games in charge. It wasn't always business as usual against the Serie A side, but a vintage Mohamed Salah strike eventually made it two from two for the Reds in the Champions League.

Their star man proved once again that he is a player for the biggest stage, even at 32 years old. Alas, amid another moment of brilliance, that new contract is worryingly yet to come Salah's way, with the Reds reportedly turning their attention towards a potential replacement.

According to Bild in Germany, Liverpool are now heavily scouting Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund, who will demand as much as €50m (£42m) for their forward in 2025. Adeyemi, of course, enjoyed a moment to remember of his own in the Champions League this week, having scored a stunning hat-trick in a 7-1 mauling of Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

A player with lightning pace who is beginning to find his goalscoring touch at his best, Adeyemi is certainly one to watch if Salah does leave Liverpool at the end of the current campaign.

Why "instinctive" Adeyemi has the potential to replace Salah

At just 22 years old, Adeyemi is finally beginning to silence any doubters over his end product, with five goals and five assists in just eight games for Borussia Dortmund so far this season. And that's not even the German at his peak. If those at Anfield make their move in 2025, they would be getting a player on the cusp of really bursting into life, arguably in similar fashion to when they signed Salah from AS Roma in 2017.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Karim Adeyemi Mohamed Salah Goals 2 4 Assists 3 4 Expected Goals 0.7 3.8 Key Passes 9 14

Two players who have outperformed their expected goals in league action, it's clear when looking at the numbers that Adeyemi's end product would only increase inside a Liverpool side full of creators.

Dubbed an "instinctive finisher" by analyst Ben Mattinson, the Germany international must maintain his current form into the new year if he is to become the main candidate to replace Salah at Anfield. He's still got a long way to go to match the current version of the Egyptian, but the potential is undoubtedly there.