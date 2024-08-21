Fans might be crying out for signings down Anfield Road but Liverpool are actually in a very good position, having won Arne Slot's first game at the helm against Ipswich Town in the Premier League.

Three points to start the campaign is not the extent of the positivity, with Jurgen Klopp leaving the Merseyside squad in a highly promising position, with a strong framework and an abundance of varied potential.

But that's not to say that it's been flawless. A dogged pursuit to sign Martin Zubimendi ended with no gain, while key triumvirate Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all into the final year of their contracts and without any sign of a resolution.

Such worrying possible outgoings on that front will surely influence transfer thinking, and with Joel Matip now gone and Joe Gomez being linked with a move away, Reds supporters might be treated to a defensive signing before the end of the month.

Liverpool transfer plans

Liverpool have not signed a centre-back since Ibrahima Konate's £36m release clause at RB Leipzig was met in 2021, and now is surely the time to refresh the ranks.

As such, there might be something in whispers that Liverpool are gearing up to sign Marc Guehi this month. As per The Athletic, Liverpool appreciate the England star and could look to accelerate their interest following Crystal Palace's decision to reject four Newcastle United bids, holding out for £75m.

That would mean that FSG would need to sanction an outlay to the same tune as the one-time signing of Van Dijk from Southampton for the same fee - this feels unlikely; Guehi is a talented player but such a figure doesn't really align with Liverpool's circumspect transfer approach.

£75m would also be the required price were Liverpool to sign Everton sensation Jarrad Branthwaite, who has seen his odds slashed on a cross-Merseyside switch this month - make of that what you will.

It's a big figure and something that Liverpool will be unlikely to sanction, with FSG preferring to complete shrewder deals and turn budding talents into top-class superstars.

Cody Gakpo is one example, with his present market value surpassing both of the English transfer targets...

Cody Gakpo's transfer value in 2024/25

It's January 2023, and Gakpo has just announced himself to the major stage following a sensational campaign in Qatar at the 2022 World Cup.

The Netherlands international had attracted attention from Manchester United and a deal looked to be close, but Liverpool swept by and hijacked the deal, signing Gakpo on an initial £35m deal.

He arrived at a turbulent time, and while he's ebbed and flowed, Gakpo looks ready to tackle the 2024/25 season after a strong finish to the Klopp era and further international success at Euro 2024 in Germany.

He has bagged a decent return of 23 goals and nine assists from 46 starting appearances at Liverpool, made all the more impressive when noting that Klopp played him across a wide range of roles, leaving him unable to nail down the fluency that comes with a determined place in the starting 11.

And anyway, his underlying numbers are a thing to behold. Hailed for his "special skill set" by Klopp's former assistant manager Pep Lijnders, the 25-year-old will be itching to showcase his quality under Slot's management.

Cody Gakpo: Notable Statistics Statistic (past year) Per 90 Percentile Assists 0.25 Top 17% Shot-creating actions 4.19 Top 7% Passes attempted 31.88 Top 11% Progressive passes 4.19 Top 7% Progressive carries 2.36 Top 20% Successful take-ons 1.62 Top 12% Tackles 1.16 Top 11% Stats via FBref (vs forwards)

Because of all this, it's no surprise that Gakpo's market value has shot right up, with CIES Football Observatory's number-crunching model working out that the Dutchman currently bears a market value of £88m, placing him in a higher bracket than both of the aforementioned defensive targets.

It's a testament to FSG's model that Gakpo was found and acquired for a comparatively small figure before being sharpened on Merseyside to a point that sees him regarded among the highest-valued forwards in the Premier League.

The £120k-per-week ace was introduced off the bench in Liverpool's season opener but will feel that he has plenty to give this year and could prove his lofty worth as the campaign goes on, especially if Slot allows him to maintain a more sustained attacking position at the front of the ship.

He notched three goals and an assist over five matches for Oranje in the summer and looked a real menace in a left-sided attacking role - a deployment that he was given sporadically last year.

There's been a real clamour for signings at Liverpool and understandably so. Left wing has been one of the more talked-about positions, and Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon was even reported to have agreed to a £75m deal with the Reds before the Magpies, sweating over a Premier League profit and sustainability (PSR) breach, found an alternative, less damaging route to delve down.

But with Slot adamant that the fleet-footed Luis Diaz is going nowhere, that hardly looks to be detrimental to the prospect of success this season, especially when considering Gakpo's quality in the role.

He's one of the most underrated players in Liverpool's first team and could be in line for a big campaign that will finally announce him as one of the Premier League's very finest forwards. With so much yet to give, Liverpool have definitely hit the jackpot with this one.