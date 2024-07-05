Success is seldom round the corner in football. While the jubilation of winning matches against arch-rivals provides ephemeral injections of endorphins, scorn at rivals' expense, how often does it actually count toward something lined in silver?

This is especially pertinent for the lion's share of the Premier League, living in the shadowed wake of Manchester City's domination under Pep Guardiola.

Liverpool? Liverpool have suffered, pulled and pained and pricked by the buffeting blows of near misses and 'what-ifs?', reaching illustrious heights under the lionised Jurgen Klopp but still yielding perpetual sporting glory to the all-conquering Citizens.

Still, Liverpool have enjoyed more than most, winning the whole gamut under Klopp, who has now departed after nearly nine years. Arne Slot is his successor and will be hoping to lead Liverpool toward new, shiny heights, looking to upgrade Anfield's first team with some well-placed signings.

Where, exactly, is that primary position of concern? Liverpool are good at keeping their innermost transfer thoughts under wraps, with information gleaned so far suggesting that signing a central defender and wide forward is of the greatest importance.

A winger, in particular, has dominated Liverpool-focused transfer headlines over the past week.

Liverpool eyeing new wide forward

Last weekend, Liverpool rejected Newcastle United's proposal to exchange Jarell Quansah plus cash for winger Anthony Gordon, who was awarded the Magpies' Player of the Season award for 2023/24.

Gordon is a player that Liverpool admire, formerly of Everton and but a boyhood Red, but FSG believe they are well-stocked at left wing, and indeed, Liverpool aren't exactly short of options.

Liverpool: Left Wing Options Player Age Apps (23/24) G/A (23/24) Luis Diaz 27 51 18 Cody Gakpo 25 53 22 Diogo Jota 27 32 19 Darwin Nunez 25 54 31 Stats via Transfermarkt

Fans might feel that to take a step forward under Slot, and claim some of that fleeting success mentioned above, an upgrade is needed somewhere in the attacking department, with Liverpool having toiled toward the end of Klopp's reign, spent of energy and lacking a killer instinct in the final third.

Diaz, in particular, is likely considered expendable in the minds of most of the Reds faithful; having been linked with a move to Barcelona in recent months, Liverpool would only entertain the indefatigable Colombian's sale if his £50m price tag is met.

Gordon, meanwhile, would only leave St. James' Park if Liverpool played to their £75m tune, having swerved PSR concerns - the ball, so to speak, is in Tyneside's court with that one.

This is a significant sum, but it wouldn't quite make him Liverpool's most expensive forward addition in history. That, instead, lies with Darwin Nunez.

Darwin Nunez's Liverpool career

He arrived with quite the glowing repute from his days in Portugal, off the back of a 34-goal campaign with SL Benfica that confirmed his status as one of Europe's most promising young forwards, scoring five goals in the Champions League against Bayern Munich, Barcelona and... Liverpool.

And despite sealing the Community Shield off the bench on his debut with a last-gasp strike against Manchester City, Nunez only bagged 15 goals across all competitions and looked both threatening and toothless throughout a polarising term.

Still, having earned the moniker of Liverpool's "agent of chaos" - as relayed by writer Leanne Prescott - the Uruguay international has so much to bring to the table.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 5% of centre-forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 13% for shot-creating actions, the top 15% for progressive carries and the top 20% for tackles per 90.

While Nunez missed a staggering 27 big chances in the Premier League last season, scoring just 11 goals, he was excellent when taking the whole year into account, clinching 18 goals, 13 assists and playing an important part in the club's resurgence.

His unceasing output, unflappable mentality and unique approach to the centre-forward game have made the £140k-per-week talent an exciting commodity that still seems to hold the finest days within. In other words, Nunez has yet to tap into the full scope of his potential and he could veritably explode under Slot's tutelage next season.

His importance is reflected in his rising market value, despite his lofty signing fee and the continuing narrative that he's yet to reach his peak on Merseyside.

Darwin Nunez's market value in 2024

Gordon could bloom into one of the Premier League's leading forwards, especially if making the move back to his home city and plying his trade at Liverpool.

The England international scored 12 goals and added 11 assists across all competitions last term, earning praise for his "unbelievable" campaign from teammate Bruno Guimaraes.

£75m would make him one of Liverpool's most expensive players, but not the most expensive. That tag lies with Nunez, who joined in the summer of 2022 from Benfica, completing a transfer rising to a club-record £85m fee.

Despite the ebb and flow that has dictated the South American's first few years on English shores, his exploits have still seen him skyrocket into one of the most marketable and highly-valued players in the Premier League, with CIES Football Observatory's valuation model recording his current price at £95m, some £20m more than the mooted fee to sign Gordon.

Sure, Nunez has been faced with his share of criticism since alighting in Liverpool for the first time (as a Liverpool player, that is) but he remains one of the most talented and influential forwards on the continent.

His exploits under Marcelo Bielsa at CONMEBOL Copa America denote his high-level quality, playing in a 4-2-3-1 system that bears a semblance to that of Slot's soon-to-be-inculcated brand.

Notching 31 goal contributions across the 2023/24 campaign is hardly the mark of a poor striker. Can we, the Liverpool flock, not afford this superstar his foibles?

He's dipped his toes into the ascendancy over his first few years, now, under new management, he must take the plunge and live up to his mountainous potential.