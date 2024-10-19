Liverpool's rip-roaring start to the season bears testament to Arne Slot's tactical approach, encouraging this highly talented squad to foster their qualities and make title-winning improvements.

Without a doubt, the nine wins claimed from ten matches would not have been possible had Ryan Gravenberch not glided into his new role at number six, praised for his "sensational" performances by pundit Steve Nicol.

Gravenberch's start to the season

Gravenberch has long been regarded as a multi-functional midfield talent but he's starting to showcase a real skill in the deep-sitting area of the engine room, with Slot won over by his young countryman's properties, demonstrating great promise in his positional awareness and play-breaking.

The failed attempt to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad is but a distant and hazy mishap at this stage, even if the Spaniard would have dovetailed right into the new Anfield system. Let bygones be bygones and all that.

Liverpool have saved a pretty penny in fashioning Gravenberch, whose maiden year in England was solidly unspectacular, into a first-class number six. There's plenty of football yet to play this term but the signs, Liverpool fans, are promising indeed.

Ryan Gravenberch in the Premier League Stats (*per game) 2023/24 2024/25 Matches (starts) 26 (12) 7 (7) Goals 1 0 Assists 0 0 Touches* 28.8 81.4 Shots (on target)* 0.9 (0.3) 0.4 (0.3) Pass completion 83% 89% Key passes* 0.6 0.6 Dribbles completed* 1.0 1.0 Ball recoveries* 2.8 6.0 Tackles + interceptions* 1.5 3.8 Total duels (won)* 2.8 (47%) 5.9 (64%) Stats via Sofascore

He sort of carried a range of skills that hadn't been properly executed throughout his Bayern and early Anfield days, but Slot's fused them into a whole and he looks right in his wheelhouse in this new brand.

The Dutchman has been Merseyside's finest breakout star of the season, for sure, and he's set to see his current market value of £34m, as per Transfermarkt, skyrocket in the years to come.

There's another Liverpool ace pushing toward the prime of their career in Giorgi Mamardashvili who could be Slot's hero next season, and he hasn't even moved to the city yet.

Mamardashvili could be Liverpool's next breakout star

FSG might not be everybody's cup of tea but they do operate with a commendable degree of prudence, current contractual quandaries notwithstanding.

Liverpool boast one of the finest goalkeepers of his generation in Alisson Becker, but the 31-year-old has missed many matches across the past several campaigns and his brilliant backup, Caoimhin Kelleher, is desperate to make his name as a number one. The Irishman will be gone at some stage, likely next year.

That's why Michael Edwards and Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes acted this summer to sign Valencia goalkeeper Mamardashvili, 24, who was loaned back to the La Liga club for the duration of the current term.

Rising to performances with the Georgian national team this summer, Mamardashvili established himself as a goalkeeper capable of starring for one of Europe's elite, and thus Liverpool acted swiftly to sign him for a £25m fee, plus £4m in add-ons.

Described as "an absolute monster" between the sticks by Spanish journalist Paco Polit, Liverpool look like they've scored a real coup with this one: Mamardashvili has the blend of physicality, shot-stopping athleticism and authority to speak of a prosperous Premier League career under Slot's guidance.

As per FBref, the 6 foot 6 titan ranks among the top 7% of goalkeepers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for post-shot expected goals minus goals allowed.

Now, this is a confusing metric, so let's put it another way: Mamardashvili's ability to prevent goals in situations when a save seems improbable has already established him as one of the hottest prospects in the game, showcased marvellously during Georgia's exceptional Euro 2024 campaign, with the 24-year-old was awarded the tournament's Best Goalkeeper award.

Liverpool are only going to go from strength to strength with this goalkeeper eventually replacing Alisson. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has even praised him as "one of the best shot-stoppers in Europe", and though his distribution leaves something to be desired, it's important to remember that Mamardashvili is young and below the average prime of a goalkeeper.

Even so, he's already regarded as a top talent, with Transfermarkt actually recording the Georgian's price tag at £37m, suggesting that Liverpool struck a bargain in bringing him over to Merseyside, allowing him to nurture his talents further with Valencia before hopping over to the Premier League.

To emphasise how exciting this acquisition is for the Reds, let's hark back to Gravenberch. As discussed earlier, the Netherlands international, who is still only 22, is valued at £34m, which is actually in line with the fee that was paid to Bayern Munich for his services just over one year ago.

It's exciting to think that Liverpool have a player at a similar stage of their career in Mamardashvili who could add to the Gravenberch revolution that Slot is orchestrating.

The Reds have so much to look forward to over the coming years, and though the fateful day when Alisson lays down his gloves will be poignant, it's thrilling to think that the worthiest of successors has already been clinched.