We're a fickle bunch, us Liverpool fans. We spend the summer crying out for signings, and now that FSG look to be moving to sign a world-recognised player, we meet the news with grumbles.

It's a chorus alright, but it's not in unity, more of a mix of voices, some optimistic, some frustrated, some just a bit on the fence. And that's probably okay.

Federico Chiesa is a talented player. After Euro 2020 (held in 2021 due to COVID) his stock was sky-high, having played an instrumental role in Italy's triumph, defeating England in the final to lift the trophy. Journalist Zach Lowy even praised him for his "absolutely world-class" performances.

Federico Chiesa: Euro 2020 Stats Stats (*per game) # Matches (starts) 7 (4) Goals 2 Touches* 25.9 Shots (on target)* 2.4 (0.9) Pass completion 80% Big chances created 3 Dribbles* 1.3 Total duels won* 2.9 Stats via Sofascore

He was one year into his Juventus career, signing from Fiorentina in a £54m deal, initially a two-year loan move before concluding for a permanent fee. The road since has been paved with setbacks, but Liverpool recognise Chiesa's quality, and might just prove to complete the most astute of signings in the coming days.

Why Federico Chiesa is worth the effort

Let's take a look at why Chiesa might be worth the hassle. But of course, before we do so, it would be remiss to neglect the elephant in the room: his injury record.

Chiesa does not boast a fitness history to be desired, having missed a significant chunk of his four-and-a-bit-year stay in Turin. Still, no one's perfect...

This takes us to Chiesa's finest attributes: as per FBref, Chiesa ranks among the top 1% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions, the top 3% for progressive carries, the top 15% for progressive passes and the top 17% for passes attempted per 90.

Taking those metrics, we get a nice little picture of the style that the 26-year-old (27 in October) would bring to Merseyside, adding depth and dizzying creative quality.

He's progressive and (this bit's important) he's principally found on the right side of the frontline, albeit spending most of the past year in a repackaged centre-forward role at Juventus. This means that Mohamed Salah would have some competition, a foil, to ensure that Arne Slot has the tools to succeed across multiple fronts - the Champions League awaits, after all.

Federico Chiesa: Career Stats by Position Position Apps Goals Assists G/A Rate Right winger 130 42 22 0.49 Left winger 72 15 16 0.43 Attacking midfield 71 15 10 0.35 Centre-forward 17 3 4 0.41 Stats via Transfermarkt

Liverpool, more to the point, are being 'opportunistic' this summer, and Chiesa fits the bill in that regard. Fabrizio Romano reports that the Reds would pay around €15m (£13m) to sign the talent, who has entered the final year of his contract at Juventus.

So, a 'world-class' player, adding depth, without breaking the bank. There are promising signs you know, for this is a little-risk, potential high-reward venture.

Chiesa's versatility also means that he can operate across a range of positions without upsetting the existing crop. Luis Diaz, for example, would have sweated over his future had Anthony Gordon been signed from Newcastle United earlier in the summer.

As it stands, the Colombian is set to play a crucial role in the first season of Slot's reign, and so it's even better that Liverpool are addressing the final chink in their frontline armoury without running roughshod over Diaz's position in the first team.

Why Liverpool have hit the jackpot with Luis Diaz

Diaz is one of the best wingers in the Premier League, but he's faced criticisms for his lack of potency in front of goal. An electrifying presence with a ceaseless tank, the 27-year-old invariably started on the left wing for Liverpool last season.

One of Jurgen Klopp's mainstays, he has been dubbed a "livewire" by journalist Peter Hall in the past, though a return of only 13 goals and five assists across all competitions last season was admittedly something that could have been better - especially since he played in 53 fixtures, starting 42.

A goal and assist apiece as Slot's unit defeated Brentford 2-0 last weekend has set his season off to a flyer, and more displays of that calibre will leave those calling for his head rueing that misguided stance.

Slot has flat-out rejected the notion of his sale this summer. Barcelona have been lurking, but it hasn't come to anything and a late-window swoop is decidedly unlikely given the Catalan club's initial struggles to register Dani Olmo, a versatile winger.

Would they even have been able to meet Liverpool's valuation for the Colombia international? Diaz, after all, is one of Europe's finest wide forwards.

Luis Diaz's market value in 2024

Diaz joined Liverpool from Porto over in Portugal for an initial £37m fee in January 2022, ostensibly to replace Sadio Mane, who was expected to leave and indeed joined Bayern Munich that coming summer.

The maverick might not be putting in Salah-like numbers in front of goal, but he's hardly ineffective. In the top flight last year, he featured in 37 matches and started 32, with his consistency and energy proving to be invaluable for the Reds, who won the Carabao Cup and - unsuccessfully - fought for gold across every other front.

It wasn't the easiest of years for Diaz either, for he had only just recuperated from a long-term knee injury that ruined the prior campaign, suffering further woe due to an alarming familial situation involving his father, now resolved.

Luis Diaz: Premier League Form Stats (*per game) 2023/24 2024/25 Matches (starts) 37 (32) 2 (2) Goals 8 1 Assists 5 1 Touches* 43.8 47.0 Shots (on target) 2.5 (0.9) 3.0 (1.0) Big chances missed 13 1 Pass completion 85% 92% Key passes* 1.8 3.5 Dribbles* 1.8 3.0 Ball recoveries* 3.4 5.0 Total duels won* 4.6 7.0 Stats via Sofascore

His start to life under Slot, a control-focused coach with a love for the technical side of the game, promises much. Diaz is a sharp player and he could be set for his finest year yet - his opening form certainly suggests as much.

Liverpool is right to plug out the din of the transfer market and retain the services of this wild, wonderful player who has plenty still to give. Signing Chiesa, with this in mind, is an excellent idea.

For £13m, Liverpool have got themselves a bargain deal for a player who can augment without affecting, negatively.

And rightly so. While cut-price, Chiesa would not total the kind of value that Diaz pins to his shirt. Indeed, reports from Spain in July suggested that Liverpool had responded to Barcelona's advances by slapping a €75m (£63m) price tag on the left winger.

That means that Diaz is worth about 384% more than the Italian. To put that another way, Chiesa is worth nearly five times less than Liverpool's indefatigable superstar.

Market Movers Football FanCast's Market Movers series explores the worldwide astronomical rises and falls of player transfer values.

He's here to stay, a player of talent and gusto. A forward who might not have that golden Midas touch, but offers skills in other areas that propel Liverpool toward their lofty goals.

Chiesa's coming in, and it's a good thing. It's certainly better than signing an exclusive left-sided forward who would have hampered Diaz's hopes of succeeding this season.