Mid-season international breaks are usually met with a hefty measure of scorn, halting the excitement that comes with the domestic campaign and heightening fears of injury layoffs.

Liverpool supporters are no different and are itching to see Arne Slot lead the Reds out once again, having blitzed through the opening weeks of the Premier League campaign, enjoying solid opening victories over Ipswich Town and Brentford before putting Manchester United to the sword in a one-sided affair at Old Trafford.

So many players have made their mark across August, which is most impressive given the lack of transfer activity despite clear signs that reinforcements are needed. Still, Federico Chiesa was signed for a shrewd £12.5m and the fans must trust the process.

Why Liverpool signed Federico Chiesa

Let's pretend it's May. If supporters were told that they could pick one position to strengthen, few would have chosen the attacking right flank, with issues glaring in central defence and holding midfield.

But Chiesa was available for a cut-price fee as he entered the final year of his contract with Juventus, and FSG pounced. The Italy international is a creative and versatile forward with dynamic qualities that make him the perfect foil for Mohamed Salah.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 1% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions and the top 3% for progressive passes per 90, with ball-carrying and creating properties that could supplement Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and co, fuelling Liverpool's strikeforce with one final ingredient to ensure that they fire on all cylinders this year.

Ryan Gravenberch's evolution into a deep-lying maestro suggests that Liverpool's caution might pay off, and while defenders are coveted, Liverpool are well stocked in that area even if a fresh face will be needed sooner rather than later.

After all, maybe we're all forgetting about Joe Gomez somewhat, for he's still plying his trade on Merseyside and may prove to be a key component this year.

Liverpool hit the jackpot on Joe Gomez

Last year, pundit Steve McManaman hailed Gomez as an "absolutely priceless" member of Liverpool's team. However, such wording proved obsolete when Newcastle United came a-calling one year later, offering Liverpool an enticing sum to pull him to Tyneside.

Indeed, Newcastle's PSR issues this summer meant that sales were necessary, lest they fall to the snapping maw of financial repercussions.

Joe Gomez: 23/24 Stats by Position Position Apps Goals Assists Right-back 25 0 1 Left-back 19 0 1 Centre-back 5 0 1 Defensive midfield 2 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

For Liverpool, the opportunity to sign Anthony Gordon in a deal worth £75m, which would include a £30m cash payment plus the transfer of Gomez, who has not been against moving away after signing for a Brendan Rodgers-led Liverpool from Charlton Athletic for about £3.5m in 2015.

The versatile ace, aged 27, offers something very distinctive for the Reds but £45m is no small sum - indeed, it is nearly four times more than the paltry figure that was paid for Chiesa's services.

Gomez's ability to impress across the backline makes him a resourceful option for Slot, and there's every chance that he will rise to the occasion and play an important role.

Newcastle wanted to pay the big bucks for a reason, but alas, he shall continue to bless Liverpool with his presence, continue to perform for a club that has well and truly hit the jackpot on snapping him up way back when.