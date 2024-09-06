When the summer transfer window slammed down its shutters, the Liverpool fanbase cried in a chorus of disappointment. Arne Slot had made an impressive start to life, but surely some reinforcements were needed.

Liverpool lost Joel Matip at the end of his contract in June. The veteran centre-back was Jurgen Klopp's first signing way back when, but he wasn't replaced, not even with captain Virgil van Dijk stepping into the final year of his deal.

In midfield, Martin Zubimendi was pursued but the Real Sociedad star had a change of heart following promising indications, remained in his homeland, adding Anfield to a list of lucrative rejected suitors.

Wataru Endo still stands in the centre but looks likely to do so from the 75th minute onwards, for the most part. He played an industrious role last year, but Slot has found his anchor in Ryan Gravenberch.

Premier League: Wataru Endo vs Ryan Gravenberch Stats (*per game) Gravenberch (24/25) Endo (24/25) Matches (starts) 3 (3) 29 (20) Goals 0 1 Assists 0 0 Pass completion 89% 88% Touches* 74 54.4 Tackles + interceptions* 3.4 2.4 Key passes* 0.00 0.6 Ball recoveries* 5.3 3.7 Dribbles* 1.0 (50%) 0.3 (67%) Ground duels won* 5.4 (57%) 2.9 (41%) All stats via Sofascore

Federico Chiesa was of course signed from Juventus to complete Liverpool's frontline, and while more was probably needed, Liverpool have a first-class squad and have proved as much through their early-season form. The real issue was and still is the lingering contractual conundrum.

Liverpool's contract situations

We've already mentioned Van Dijk, but all is still quiet on that front, and the same can be said for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who must resist the allure of Real Madrid if he is to continue his Gerrard-esque Reds career.

Mohamed Salah, however, has seen some movement. Things are starting to shift about, and the Egyptian king is about to be approached

And it's not just his prolific numbers. Salah has returned to action with a refreshed way about him, and it's reflected through his underlying metrics.

Mohamed Salah: Premier League Stats Statistic (per game) 2023/24 2024/25 Shots 3.6 3.3 On target 1.8 2.0 Touches 45.9 50.7 Key passes 2.1 1.7 Dribbles 0.8 1.3 Total duels won 2.4 3.7 Stats via Sofascore

He's bouncing, restive, desperate to make his mark, fight for silverware and continue to climb the Premier League's all-time goalscoring list. Salah is tenth with 160 goals - Sergio Aguero is 24 goals ahead in fifth place.

A thoroughbred competitor, the 32-year-old might just pen that contract, with The Liverpool Echo even revealing that he is eager to renew his Anfield vows and stay put for another year or two.

After such an electrifying start to the season, it's pretty clear that Salah is set for success this year, firing in goals, deftly placing assists and carrying his team forward through his leadership and very presence.

He might be ageing but the £350k-per-week superstar is still one of Liverpool's most highly-valued players, from a financial standpoint. However, there are a select few who surpass him, and Dominik Szoboszlai is one of them.

Dominik Szoboszlai under Arne Slot

Szoboszlai joined Liverpool as part of Klopp's 2023 rebuild, leaving RB Leipzig after his £60m release clause was activated. The Hungary captain had been hailed as a "generational talent" by journalist Marcel Moeller following his time in Germany but endured a chequered debut campaign on Merseyside.

He wasn't bad by any stretch, but Szoboszlai fizzled out following a blistering start, an issue stemming from injuries and Liverpool's general nosedive toward the latter end of the campaign.

Szoboszlai's returned with gusto and renewed vigour, however, a veritable workhorse who makes things tick for his team, enabling the goalscoring success of forwards such as Salah.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 15% of central midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 4% for shot-creating actions, the top 11% for passes attempted, the top 15% for progressive passes and the top 3% for progressive carries per 90.

He's got quite the engine, with robust athleticism and many more midfield properties that suggest he could be set for a lasting career of prominence on English shores.

It's an exciting time ahead, with Slot shifting him from the middle of the field into a more favourable no. 10 role. During Liverpool's victorious trip to Old Trafford last weekend, the 23-year-old completed 90% of his balls and placed three key passes, but he also won three of his five contested ground duels, as per Sofascore, speaking of growing maturity and crispness in defensive phases.

Such gains are indeed reflected in his lofty market value.

Szoboszlai's market value in 2024/25

Every player goes through peaks and valleys during their career, and while fans had hoped for a bit more consistency from their £60m man last year, his raw quality was evident.

He's claimed two assists from his opening fixtures this year and looks on course to better his maiden year's tally, only posting seven goals and four assists across all competitions.

It's remarkable to consider how high he could soar, but according to Transfermarkt's player appraisal model, he currently has a market value of £63m.

Salah, meanwhile, is currently worth just £46m, though it's important to remember that he is within the final year of his contract. Lest we forget, the Saudi Pro League and all its opulence sniffed around one year ago and saw a jaw-dropping offer of £150m rejected for the forward, who was coveted to be the face of the Gulf country's revolutionised football scene.

For now, Szoboszlai enjoys a position as one of Liverpool's most valuable players - and rightly so, he's starting to prove his true worth under Slot's leadership, and might just enjoy a talismanic campaign in his more creative midfield role.