The dreaded international break has reentered our lives, but Liverpool supporters can take more than a measure of solace from their victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon, retaining their place at the top of the Premier League table.

Contractual situations concerning Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah rumble on, with The Times' Paul Joyce recently revealing that discussions are 'still at an impasse', though it's important not to read too much into that at this stage.

However, sporting director Richard Hughes will know the gravitas of the situation, and that reaching a resolution, whatever that may be, is an imperative heading into the wintry period, where unwanted distractions may have an adverse effect on the fluency and system Arne Slot is inculcating.

Van Dijk may be captain, and Salah might be one of the club's all-time forwards, but losing Alexander-Arnold would be the most painful, for the 26-year-old is at the top of his game and one of the most profitable players in world football besides.

As long as he's not entering the final months of his contract, that is...

Trent Alexander-Arnold's importance to Liverpool

At what point does the uncertainty surrounding Alexander-Arnold and co damage the efforts of Slot's side? It's only natural that questions of this weight would pull the squad down, and with so much to be excited about, this cannot be allowed to happen.

Different circumstances, of course, but take Jurgen Klopp's earth-shattering announcement back in January. Liverpool were firing across all cylinders, chasing down titles, but slumped toward the business end and ended up with solely the Carabao Cup trophy. One can't help but question whether the illustrious boss' swansong played on the players' minds.

Liverpool need to get this quandary wrapped up. Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool's vice-captain, is the most iconic homegrown star since Steven Gerrard, having chalked up 319 appearances, posting 19 goals and 83 assists, playing a starring role in winning all the silverware since Klopp's Anfield advent, way back when.

He's out of contract in June and has been frustratingly - but understandingly - coy about his situation. Only time will tell, but a resolution sure is needed swiftly.

After all, contractual knock-on effect notwithstanding, the playmaking right-back is valued as one of the Premier League's most valuable players by Transfermarkt, who rate him at £59m.

Believe it or not, though, there's a player in the mix that surpasses Alexander-Arnold in market value, and his name's Alexis Mac Allister.

Alexis Mac Allister's importance to Liverpool

Ryan Gravenberch is earning the plaudits for his performances this season, but Mac Allister largely operates in the shadowed area just outside the limelight, though this in no way diminishes his influence in Slot's set-up.

He's so well-rounded, with a completeness that makes him a unique weapon for a side like Liverpool, seeking routes to win silverware across multifarious fronts.

As per FBref, Mac Allister ranks among the top 19% of central midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored, the top 18% for assists, the top 10% for shot-creating actions, the top 9% for tackles and the top 15% for progressive passes per 90.

Last season, pundit Joe Cole described the Argentina international as a "superstar" who "can play anywhere", and it's apt praise indeed.

Mac Allister has a gift. He's a jack of all trades, proficient across every realm. Liverpool fell short in their bid to win the Premier League last season, but might just muster the drive needed to cross the line, should Mac Allister continue to operate at this level.

Alexis Mac Allister: Premier League Stats for Liverpool Stats (*per game) 2023/24 2024/25 Matches (starts) 33 (31) 7 (7) Goals 5 0 Assists 5 0 Touches* 74.2 59.9 Shots (on target)* 1.3 (0.3) 0.6 (0.3) Pass completion 88% 88% Key passes* 1.4 1.1 Dribbles completed* 0.5 0.1 Ball recoveries* 5.9 5.1 Tackles + interceptions* 4.1 3.0 Total duels 5.9 5.1 As per Sofascore

Playing further forward than he did for large portions of the 2023/24 campaign, Mac Allister is yet to hit his full stride but is still dictating and influencing with the intelligence of his distribution, high-energy and tough-tackling approach.

The 25-year-old has taken to Slot's teachings and will only continue to grow in influence as the term goes further forward.

He's a brilliant player, and his skyrocketing market value reflects this.

Alexis Mac Allister's market value in 2024

Mac Allister won the Carabao Cup with Liverpool last season and played a crucial role in the resurgence after the Reds fell by the wayside during the previous campaign. Remarkably, even though he had thrived with Brighton & Hove Albion and won the World Cup in Qatar, the Anfield side purchased him for an eye-catching £35m.

Transfermarkt records that Mac Allister is actually worth more than Alexander-Arnold after his exploits of recent years, marking him with a £64m price tag.

This is a significant rise from the fee that was paid in the summer of 2023 - a figure that looked a bargain at the time and now looks like an absolute steal from the Seagulls. It's an 84% incline and an illustration of the player that he has become.

The £150k-per-week talent has so much more to give but has already raised his stock to something mirroring - and actually bettering - that of phenomenons such as Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool might have hit the jackpot, but they've barely even scratched the surface of the riches yet to be reaped with this one.