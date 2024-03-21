Liverpool's transfer strategy under Jurgen Klopp has long been heralded for its shrewdness and efficiency, with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane, to name a few, signed for small sums and shaped into world-class stars.

However, the Anfield side has been catapulted back to the forefront of the European game under the German's influence and thus has spent big on occasion, notably making high-money moves for Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk after Philippe Coutinho's £146m sale to Barcelona proved to be a watershed moment.

More recently, the £85m club-record signing of Darwin Nunez in 2022 raised a few eyebrows, with the Uruguayan forward talented but raw, something that was on show throughout his maiden campaign in England, harangued for his wastefulness, missing 20 big chances in 2022/23 having only scored nine goals in the Premier League.

He always had the making of a first-class star, however, and has been immense this season, posting 31 goal contributions from just 27 starts in all competitions and proving a real menace, hailed for his "unstoppable" attacking ability by Klopp.

He's one of Liverpool's heavyweights, yes, but he's not the cream of the crop, with a certain Trent Alexander-Arnold yielding a higher market value than the 24-year-old.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's transfer value in 2024

Described as a "genius" by Reds reporter Neil Jones, Alexander-Arnold burst onto the scene as a teenager way back in 2017 and quickly established himself as one of the club's brightest academy talents since the emergence of Steven Gerrard.

Now, he may well be the best of the lot, with the 25-year-old having chalked up 302 appearances for his boyhood outfit, scoring 18 goals and supplying 82 assists - level with Robertson as the Premier League's joint-highest assisting defender in history.

As per FBref, the £180k-per-week talent ranks among the top 16% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored, the top 1% for assists, shot-creating actions and passes attempted, the top 2% for progressive passes, the top 9% for successful take-ons and the top 13% for interceptions per 90.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: PL Stats 2023/24 Stat # Matches played 21 Goals 2 Assists 4 Big chances created 13 Key passes per game 2.5 Ball recoveries per game 6.6 Dribbles per game 1.3 Successful duels per game 3.2 Stats via Sofascore

He's, quite simply, an incredible player, with unmatched ball-playing skills and vision that an owl would tip its hat to - resultingly, those over at Football Transfers have crunched the numbers and worked out that his market value stands at £47m, making him the third-highest-value full-back in the world right now.

Moreover, it's a figure above that of his South American teammate Nunez, who is marked at £44m Football Transfers are somewhat conservative with their dishing out of valuations but the point stands that Alexander-Arnold has been nothing other than a success for Liverpool, vital in winning honours such as the Premier League and the Champions League.

The best part? He's got so much left to give and there's every possibility that the club vice-captain will continue to burgeon and glean further honours in the years to come.

He's got a good chance to do just that over the next few months.