Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is eyeing a grand-slam finish to his illustrious tenure at Anfield, having revived his squad last summer to push for silverware across multiple fronts at present.

First-placed in the Premier League, awaiting Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final, hosting Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round and bookmakers' favourites to glean the Europa League, Liverpool are firing on all cylinders and will be confident that there will be triumph within at least one of said competitions.

Naturally, the Premier League is the coveted prize and Klopp will be desperate to win the English top-flight for the second time before signing out in the summer, but with defending champions Manchester City and ravenous competitors Arsenal pushing for the crown, it's going to be a gruelling task indeed.

There have been a wealth of reasons behind this new fluency: Darwin Nunez is improving as a deadly and dynamic talisman, Klopp's sweeping changes to the midfield have paid off handsomely and academy stars have made their mark, notably Connor Bradley.

Related Liverpool could have had a £45m Diaz upgrade but let him leave for free The Reds parted ways with the English wizard at a young age, and he is now starring in the top-flight.

One player who has spent the lion's share of the campaign on the sidelines is Andy Robertson, the left-back so important throughout Liverpool's journey under Klopp, but given that he has recently returned from injury, the Scotland captain will be the added dimension needed to ensure the Reds have a great chance of achieving their goals.

The fee Liverpool paid for Andy Robertson

Robertson has been a stalwart for Liverpool since signing for the club back in 2017, with his nine goals and 63 assists across 279 appearances crucial to Klopp's trophy haul.

Back in 2019, former Everton ace Kevin Kilbane remarked that the 29-year-old was the "best left-back in the Premier League", with such claims corroborated by one-time Liverpool defender Jose Enrique two years later, the Spaniard praising him as: "the best left-back in the world."

In a world of high-profile, large-outlay acquisitions, Liverpool signed Robertson for just £10m from Hull City, the transfer met with scorn from social media - this was not the kind of deal to push the Anfield side back toward the upper echelon of European football, rival supporters seemed to cry.

Given that Manchester City had purchased left-back Benjamin Mendy from AS Monaco for £52m that same summer it certainly appeared that the disparity in financial might between the respective teams was too great for Klopp to overcome, but Robertson has far and away been the triumph there.

Robertson's market value through the years

That paltry fee paid for Robertson's services certainly looks to be one of the Premier League's biggest bargains in recent memory; his impact at Liverpool has been nothing short of sensational and this is reflected through his rise in valuation over the years.

Andy Robertson: Market Value by Year Date Market Value 02/24 £41m 07/23 £48m 07/22 £66m 07/21 £65m 07/20 £57m 07/19 £46m 07/18 £29m 07/17 £17m Source: Football Transfers

Robertson's depreciation was an unfortunate by-product of Liverpool's troubles through the 2022/23 campaign. Largely, the dynamo was one of the squad's best performers.

While his current market value stands at £41m, he is still the sixth-most-valuable full-back in the world right now, as per Football Transfers, and with a string of stellar performances to close the campaign, he will be well on his way to reestablishing himself as one of Europe's best, having unfortunately spent much the season out injured.

That current value still stands at a 310% increase on the fee once paid, illustrating just how remarkable a transfer it was.

Indeed, Robertson had started proceedings nicely but was left stricken in October following a shoulder injury suffered on international duty with Scotland - surgery meant that he would not find his fitness until January.

Kept out of the starting line-up by the out-of-position but very much bang-in-form Joe Gomez, Robertson played from the outset last time out as Liverpool kept a hold of top spot in the Premier League with a 3-1 victory over struggling Burnley, and his excellent display yielded an 89% passing accuracy, five key passes and success in four of his six ground duels, as per Sofascore.

Why Robertson is one of Klopp's greatest signings

Klopp has won the whole gamut while on Merseyside and the likes of Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are often marked as the most influential acquisitions, with the rise of homegrown prodigy Trent Alexander-Arnold equally transformative.

However, Robertson has unequivocally been one of the game's best players throughout this period and his unrelenting energy, elite athleticism and creativity have been staples of Klopp's system - hailed as a "Duracell Bunny" by one Liverpool writer.

As per FBref, the £100k-per-week star ranks among the top 19% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions, the top 5% for passes attempted, the top 10% for progressive passes and the top 20% for progressive carries per 90.

An incredible distributor and an equally impressive vessel down that left flank, the magnitude of Robertson's return to action is a tool that cannot be understated as Liverpool chase down glinted honours from multiple angles.

He hasn't played much in the Premier League this season but the 5 foot 10 full-back has caught the eye when available, completing 87% of his passes and winning 55% of his duels and averaging 2.5 key passes, 1.6 tackles and 5.5 ball recoveries per fixture.

He's been here before and he knows the mettle that's needed to prevail against the seemingly indomitable Manchester City in the Premier League title race, eking out every last point possible.

Moreover, the added option does Liverpool no harm in seeking out silverware across these various fronts, where every last squad member will be needed to ensure that Klopp ends an iconic tenure on a high.

An unforgettable signing, one of the very best at Liverpool in recent memory; Robertson has indelibly written himself into Liverpool's history and is one of Klopp's greatest success stories over the past eight-and-a-half years.