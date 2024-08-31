Let's all just calm down a minute, why don't we? First of all, let's be candid. Liverpool have not enjoyed the transfer window that supporters hoped for, with gaps remaining in defence and midfield.

Martin Zubimendi was the man for the role at No. 6, perfectly press-resistant and tailor-made for Arne Slot's control-focused system, but despite giving Richard Hughes the indication he would move to Anfield, Real Sociedad's ferocious efforts to keep him in the Basque Country prevailed.

The Athletic's James Pearce has since issued the solemn statement that Liverpool simply didn't feel there was a suitable alternative on the market. Spending for the sake of spending is not FSG's way, has never been, and prudence may yet prove to be the right decision.

Ryan Gravenberch has shown that he's apt to succeed in the deep-sitting midfield position, with promising performances to start the season. It's an internal solution but were the 22-year-old brought in this month, fans would rejoice at Liverpool's innovation and ambition.

Ryan Gravenberch: Premier League Stats Stats (*per game) 2023/24 2024/25 Matches (starts) 26 (12) 2 (2) Goals 1 0 Assists 0 0 Touches* 28.8 80.5 Pass completion 83% 90% Key passes* 0.6 0.00 Dribbles* 0.9 1.0 Ball recoveries* 2.8 5.0 Tackles + interceptions* 1.5 4.5 Total duels won (%) 2.8 (47%) 5.0 (50%) Stats via Sofascore

Is it perfect? No, but Liverpool are in a transitional season that may yet bring silverware through the doors. And anyway, Liverpool completed their attack with the transfer of Federico Chiesa - and what a signing at that.

Why Liverpool signed Federico Chiesa

Many would point to Liverpool's sole summer signing as a gamble, but Anfield bosses would stress that the shrewd deal is an emphatic move for a small fee - an initial £10m, to be exact.

Versatile and hard-working, the Italy international has myriad qualities that will enhance the creativity and fluency of Slot's system, though the 26-year-old leaves his homeland with a shoddy injury record that has wrecked much of his growth.

Federico Chiesa: Career Stats by Position Position Apps Goals Assists G/A Rate Right winger 130 42 22 0.49 Left winger 72 15 16 0.43 Attacking midfield 71 15 10 0.35 Centre-forward 17 3 4 0.41 Stats via Transfermarkt

Following Liverpool's signing, Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports News that Chiesa was a "£70m player" back in 2021, having starred at Euro 2020, playing an instrumental role in his nation's victorious campaign.

He was also hailed for his "absolutely world-class" performances by journalist Zach Lowy during that period, and will hope to recapture that heady form, now at Liverpool.

Moreover, Chiesa will hope that he has put his injury issues to bed after featuring at the front and centre of Juventus' 2023/24 term, starting 25 Serie A fixtures and scoring ten times in all competitions.

Should his fitness hold up, it's hard to imagine that Liverpool have landed anything other than a masterful piece of business, bringing depth and dynamism to a team that already boasted one of Europe's superlative frontlines.

Mohamed Salah is the cream of the crop, but he's not the only superstar in the ranks, with Darwin Nunez looking to raise his game and live up to that club-record price tag, rising to £85m, that saw him brought in from Benfica two years ago.

Why Liverpool have hit gold on Darwin Nunez

An interesting striker, Nunez. Jurgen Klopp fell in love with the Uruguayan's footballing ability during the 2021/22 season and orchestrated his transfer following an incredible season with Benfica that saw him score 34 goals from 41 matches, including two against Liverpool, two against Barcelona and one more against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

He's only scored 33 goals across 97 appearances since joining the Merseysiders, missing not so much a catalogue as a thick tome of chances in the Premier League - 47, in fact, despite scoring just 20 times. That's not a good shooting rate.

Still, Nunez might be wasteful in front of goal but it is something that, if fixed, would place him among the finest forwards in the world: Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

His underlying numbers speak volumes. As per FBref, the 25-year-old ranks among the top 1% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shots taken, the top 4% for assists, the top 13% for shot-creating actions, the top 15% for progressive carries and the top 2% for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90.

His positional value, his movements and his endless energy tank suggest that Liverpool could yet hit the jackpot on their maverick, who might flourish within Slot's ball-playing style of football.

Nunez has played a bit-part role throughout the first month of Slot's reign, but expect big things down the line. He's a top-class forward and reportedly even attracted interest from Arsenal in the late stage of the transfer window.

Indeed, according to Spanish sources, Nunez was on the Gunners' radar this week, with Mikel Arteta and his transfer team mulling over completing a stunning £73m transfer.

This would have been a deal that would have sent shockwaves through English football, but alas, nothing concrete materialised and the £140k-per-week talent remains at Liverpool.

But it does serve as a marker of the player's skill set, and the high regard in which he is held by Europe's elite. Chiesa, for example, is an excellent player but his £13m transfer to Liverpool means that he's currently worth far less than the South American star - with CIES Football Observatory noting that he could be valued at as much as €111m (£94m).

There's absolutely no reason why the respective players cannot strike a formidable partnership at Liverpool, with Chiesa even ranking among the top 1% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions per 90 (FBref).

Will Liverpool hit gold with their Italian addition? Only time will tell. But for Nunez, despite his foibles, Liverpool already have, for he adds something different to a vibrant frontline and is worth quite the pretty penny - now imagine a world where he solves his ball-striking quandary.