Last season, Liverpool fell apart at the final stretch. A slump in form after enduring the bite of the winter months saw conquests for the FA Cup and Europa League severed by eventual winners Manchester United and Atalanta, with Premier League title aspirations torn to tatters after several inexplicable losses.

Jurgen Klopp's fairytale ending wasn't to be, even if the Carabao Cup was clinched against the odds in February. The German's decision to leave Liverpool heightened expectations, of that there is no doubt, but supporters are eager to see the squad reinforced after demonstrating exceptional qualities last season, if falling a bit short.

Perhaps it's because Liverpool fell slightly short that there is a hunger for new signings. Defensively, the Reds lacked steel at points; in midfield, a first-class No. 6 could have been the difference-maker; up front, for all the Anfield side's creativity and attacking verve, a lack of incisiveness formed the crux of the late-season stutter.

Arne Slot is working toward rebuilding the outfit as a force to be reckoned with, and while FSG's silence in the transfer market this summer has been... disappointing, the squad is replete with quality and could raise its level with fresh life at the helm.

There are certainly several players who will be expected to lift themselves up a notch, with Dominik Szoboszlai's second season on Merseyside likely to be one of the most interesting plot points of the early months.

Why Liverpool signed Dominik Szoboszlai

Liverpool signed Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig in July 2023 after meeting his £60m release clause. The Hungary international had been hailed as a "generational talent" by journalist Marcel Moeller for his performances in Germany, with optimal athletic performance wrapped around technical distinction and high-quality endurance levels.

He basically embodied the traits that Klopp called for in a midfielder, though with the German manager fashioning him into a deeper-lying, more industrious midfield role than he was accustomed to at Leipzig, Szoboszlai flattered to deceive toward the end of the term.

Still, Liverpool's wretched 2022/23 season demanded a midfield rebuild, and so Klopp made sweeping changes to the engine room, replacing a beleaguered lot with Alexis Mac Allister, Szoboszlai and the like.

And while he left plenty to be desired last season, the 23-year-old hardly flopped. As per FBref, he ranked among the top 17% of central midfielders in the Premier League last year for passes attempted and progressive passes, the top 9% for progressive carries and the top 4% for shot-creating actions per 90.

Dominik Szoboszlai: League Stat Comparison Statistics 22/23 (RBL) 23/24 (LFC) Matches played 31 33 Goals 6 3 Assists 8 2 Pass completion 83% 87% Big chances created 14 7 Shots per game 1.9 1.8 Key passes per game 2.3 1.7 Dribbles per game 1.7 0.7 Ball recoveries per game 5.6 7.3 Tackles per game 1.5 1.0 Duels won per game 4.6 2.9 Stats via Sofascore

Furthermore, the 6 foot 1 star averaged 7.3 ball recoveries per game (Sofascore), highlighting his noteworthy energy levels. That said, it's hard to argue against his regression in performance when comparing his final year in Germany to his first on Merseyside.

He has one of the meatiest strikes in the business, adding a wonderful dimension to his team. This was evidenced on several occasions, and while he won't be delighted with his tally of seven goals and four assists from 45 appearances (30 starts) throughout his debut campaign, he has rooted his talent deep in Anfield's soil and will be set on reaching the next level under Slot's tutelage.

More is required this season though. Benched for five of the final six Premier League matches under Klopp, Liverpool's record midfield signing fell by the wayside at the end, losing his initial look as a domineering new midfield talisman and fizzling out after injuries and second-half-of-season struggles got the better of him.

It's nothing to worry about too greatly. The talent is permanent and Szoboszlai's off-the-ball numbers - i.e. his ball recoveries - speak of his tenacity and resolve, but something slipped nonetheless.

With the club's new head coach often employing a 4-2-3-1 formation at Feyenoord, the talented midfielder could see his technical qualities maximised. It could almost feel like a new signing.

Dominik Szoboszlai's market value in 2024

Despite a maiden campaign in England that ebbed and flowed, Szoboszlai is still regarded as one of the most lucrative members of Slot's Liverpool squad.

According to CIES Football Observatory's player valuation model, Szoboszlai's market price stands at an unabashed £90m, which actually marks a 50% increase after just one year. Imagine what might happen when he enters the ascendancy next year.

That's a staggering figure for one so young, so soon into their professional career. To put it in perspective, CIES' valuation of the Hungarian towers is some £40m above what Manchester United are paying LOSC Lille for Leny Yoro.

Yoro, another to be considered a 'generational talent' - as relayed by The Telegraph - was courted by Liverpool this summer before FSG withdrew from consideration after resigning themselves to the 18-year-old defender's wish to join Real Madrid.

That didn't happen, and now the prodigious French starlet is heading to Old Trafford to sign a deal in excess of £50m. Sure, Szoboszlai has five years on the young gun but it's a testament to his lofty ability that he is valued so much higher.

Perhaps it's also a measure of how highly regarded the £120k-per-week star was when FSG sanctioned the £60m outlay one year ago - similar to that of the Red Devils' prospective new signing.

There's an optimistic sense that Liverpool that Szoboszlai has not tapped into his potential by half yet. Based on the evidence so far, that only means that he's headed straight for the very top of the European game.