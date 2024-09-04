With the summer transfer window now closed, Liverpool have instantly turned their attention towards 2025 and signing an eventual successor for Virgil van Dijk, according to reports.

Liverpool transfer news

After three games, three clean sheets and seven goals, it's fair to say that the Arne Slot era is well underway at Anfield. The Dutchman even dealt his first blow to bitter rivals Manchester United in a routine 3-0 victory. If there were any concerns that the former Feyenoord manager would take too long to settle into life in Merseyside, those have so far been put to rest.

Such a start follows a fairly quiet summer window, in which only Federico Chiesa immediatly arrived, whilst Giorgi Mamardashvili will officially turn out in Liverpool colours next season after a loan spell back at Valencia in the current campaign.

Any money may well have been put to one side for when Slot has fully assessed his new side, however, making for a busy 2025 which looks likely to feature the addition of a central defender, with reports earlier in the week revealing Liverpool's interest in hijacking an in-demand young talent from under the noses of Real Madrid and Barcelona - Palmeiras' 18 year-old centre-back Vitor Reis.

Their interest in young defenders doesn't stop there however. According to Football Insider, Liverpool hold concrete interest in Jarrard Branthwaite and are eyeing up a 2025 move to sign the Everton centre-back in a controversial transfer. Reportedly valued at as much as £70m in the summer transfer window, the Reds are unlikely to see that valuation drop next year but may still spend big amid uncertainty over Van Dijk's future.

As things stand, the club captain is set to depart as a free agent next summer in what would be a major blow for Slot and his side. Van Dijk, himself, has reiterated his happiness at Anfield, but it remains to be seen whether those at Anfield hand him that opportunity.

Either way, given that he is now 33 years old, Liverpool must consider a long-term replacement and have been linked to both Branthwaite and Reis in recent days as a result.

How "monster" Branthwaite compares to Van Dijk

A Premier League great, not many defenders stand much of a chance when compared to Van Dijk, who will always have his place among the very best that English football has ever seen. But Branthwaite, at 22 years old, has shown more than enough potential to enter Liverpool's radar.

Premier League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Jarrad Branthwaite Virgil van Dijk Progressive Passes 74 200 Tackles Won 32 23 Ball Recoveries 181 170 Aerial Duels Won 94 140

Off the ball, the England international looks ready for a Champions League club and even a controversial move across Merseyside. However, it must be said that his work on the ball still needs the improvement that would naturally come under the guidance of Slot's football, given that Van Dijk managed over double the number of progressive passes last time out.

Described as a "monster" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig last season, Branthwaite remains one to watch in the current campaign and when the transfer window swings open in January.