Liverpool have now held internal talks over a move for an "extraordinary" player who Manchester United have been linked with for a number of years, according to a report.

Reds assessing summer transfer targets

The Reds are now in the process of assessing their targets for the summer transfer window, having had a quiet January, with Arne Slot likely to feel major surgery is unnecessary, with his side performing so strongly in all competitions.

Having missed out on a midfielder last summer, however, the Merseyside club may want to strengthen at the end of the season, despite Ryan Gravenberch doing a stellar job since coming into the team with the Martin Zubimendi move breaking down.

Dominik Szoboszlai has also received praise from Slot in recent weeks, with the Dutch manager stating how happy he's been with the midfielder's performances.

"In my opinion, he is a bit underestimated. Not by me, but he doesn’t always get the credits for the fact he is very important for this team, because his work-rate is unbelievable."

Even though Slot is pleased with his current options, the manager may feel he is a little light on numbers in the middle of the park, and Caught Offside have now revealed internal talks are ongoing regarding top midfield targets for the summer.

Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong is among the players discussed, and there is a feeling the midfielder could be available for a fee of around €35m (£29m), making him a relatively affordable option, with the La Liga side now willing to sanction his departure.

However, De Jong's high wages could prove to be a stumbling block, given that he rakes in a whopping £304k-per-week, which is a reason the Reds have refrained from making a move in the past.

Liverpool's upcoming Premier League fixtures Date Everton (a) February 12th Wolverhampton Wanderers (h) February 16th Manchester City (a) February 23rd Newcastle United (h) February 26th Southampton (h) March 8th

Why Man Utd have wanted to sign De Jong

The Barcelona maestro has been a long-term target for Man United, with former manager Erik ten Hag believed to be a big fan, and it is clear to see why, given the quality he possesses.

The Dutchman has a keen eye for goal, ranking in the 92nd percentile for non-penalty goals per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers, while he also places in the 98th percentile for his pass-completion rate.

Former manager Xavi has singled out the 27-year-old for praise in the past, describing him as "extraordinary", so it is exciting news that Liverpool could pursue a summer move.

However, De Jong may have to be willing to take a wage cut if he is keen to move to Anfield, as FSG are unlikely to be willing to match his £304k-per-week wages, given the strict wage structure they have in place.