Liverpool have reportedly made contact with an £85m-rated star who has been tipped to become a "legend" of the game, with other Premier League clubs also in the mix.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds will have Arne Slot in charge as manager from June 1st, with the Dutchman officially confirmed as Jurgen Klopp's replacement at Anfield on Monday, signing a three-year deal. He may have transfers in mind, in terms of players who will suit his style of play down to the ground, and he will be working hard on new additions alongside the likes of Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes.

One player who has been linked with a summer move to Liverpool is Odilon Kossounou, with the Bayer Leverkusen title-winning centre-back seen as someone who could make up for the departure of Joel Matip. The 32-year-old is leaving on a free transfer, following eight excellent years at the club.

Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville is another potential transfer target for the Merseysiders, having shone brightly for the Whites this season. He has scored 20 goals in the Championship in 2023/24, ahead of his side's playoff final meeting with Southampton on Sunday, and also took home the Player of the Season award in the division.

There are also exit rumours affecting Liverpool, however, and Alexis Mac Allister has been backed to complete a shock summer move to Real Madrid, with the La Liga giants seeing him as a great option to replace Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. The Argentine could leave alongside Mohamed Salah, although the 31-year-old did post on social media on Monday, sending a message to the supporters that suggests he is looking forward to next season.

Liverpool in talks for £85m-rated future "legend"

According to a new update from Caught Offside, Liverpool have held talks over Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva, who has an £85m release clause.

The report states that "Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have all had some contact" over the potential signing of the 20-year-old who is "prioritising a move to the Premier League". There is also believed to be "interest from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain", though. Silva has been linked with the Reds in recent times, with one update even claiming that they are looking to hijack Manchester United's move for him.

Centre-back is an understandable point of focus for Liverpool this summer, given Matip's exit and the fact that there are concerns about Ibrahima Konate being able to remain injury-free for long periods.

In Silva, the Reds could have a wonderful long-term option, with the Portuguese still only 20 but already a key man for Benfica, making 46 appearances this season, in all competitions. He also appeared once for Portugal at the 2022 World Cup, and former Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen has said of him:

"At the beginning of the season he started playing with Morato, who is a very good player, but then, because of the injuries they had to put the kid Antonio Silva, but the boy will be a legend. If he keeps doing what he’s been doing, he has everything to be one of the best defenders in the world in a year or two."

This perfectly illustrates how highly Silva is regarded, and while €100m (£85.4m) is a huge amount to pay for any player, he could be a bargain if Liverpool get around 10 high-quality years out of him, making this one to watch.