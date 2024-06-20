With the transfer window underway, Liverpool have reportedly held talks to sign a Euro 2024 star who has a release clause worth just £43m and is in high demand in the Premier League.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds have finally unveiled Arne Slot over a month since his appointment became official, with the Dutchman returning from his holidays ready to get his tenure off to a flying start. To do that, the transfer window will be the key and after confirming that he'll be working alongside new sporting director Richard Hughes on incomings this summer, Liverpool's business may well get started sooner rather than later.

The Reds look to be keeping a keen eye on Euro 2024 when it comes to potential arrivals too. The likes of Italy's Riccardo Calafiori have already reportedly been eyed and now talks have reportedly been held to sign one of Spain's rising stars.

According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, Liverpool have held talks to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao this summer alongside Arsenal, Newcastle United and Aston Villa, as Premier League clubs look to lure the winger away from his dream Barcelona move.

The 21-year-old has a release clause of just £43m, which would be a bargain in today's market for a player who managed a staggering eight goals and 19 assists in all competitions last season.

What could stand in the way of a move, however, is Williams' reported wage demands of over £300k, which would instantly make him Liverpool's second-highest earner just below Mohamed Salah at just 21 years old. Whether the Reds can get over such an obstacle remains to be seen.

"Fantastic" Williams can displace Diaz

Now 28 years old with his Liverpool future still in doubt, Luis Diaz could quickly lose his place in the Liverpool side if Williams arrived this summer - the latter produced the end product that Diaz otherwise lacked last season.

Despite his clear energy and flair often boosting the Reds, his struggles in front of goal cost them on one too many occasions for doubts not to appear over his end product. Those doubts, however, are not ones associated with Williams.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Nico Williams Luis Diaz Goals 5 8 Assists 11 5 Expected Goals 6 11.9 Take-ons Completed 86 67

What's most impressive is the fact that Williams maintained his take-on success, before then having the end product to produce 11 assists in La Liga. Diaz, meanwhile, significantly underperformed his expected goals and managed just five assists despite his own take-on success.

Described as "fantastic" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, Williams would be one of the bargains of the summer transfer window at just £43m if Liverpool managed to find a way past his reported wage demands for Slot.