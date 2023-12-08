Liverpool are interested in sealing the signing of an exciting player club who is being tracked by many top clubs, according to a fresh transfer rumour.

Liverpool's upcoming transfer business

The Reds know that new additions will be available in the January transfer window, and given some of the injuries facing them at the moment, Jurgen Klopp could look to bring in new faces. Alisson and Diogo Jota are currently sidelined, but will hopefully be back in the relatively near future, however, Joel Matip has cruelly suffered an ACL injury, and likely won't feature again this season, acting as a big blow to Liverpool's Premier League title hopes.

For that reason, a new centre-back could be at the top of Klopp's shopping list, with Goncalo Inacio a player who has been linked with Liverpool numerous times in the recent past. The Sporting CP ace is a central defender who can also do a job at left-back, which would cover two key positions, especially with Andy Robertson another current absentee.

A defensive midfielder was arguably the priority before Matip's setback, with Alexis Mac Allister not always looking completely at home in that role this season, but focus must surely now turn to snapping up a central defender. That isn't the only area of the pitch where the Reds could look to strengthen, however, and a new report suggests that an attacking starlet could be on their radar.

Liverpool want to sign Kyanno Silva

According to an update from SoccerNews [via Sport Witness], Liverpool are interested in signing promising Benfica teenager Kyanno Silva. The Merseysiders "hope to sign" the 18-year-old from the Portuguese, and a bargain transfer for FSG could be on the cards.

"Other foreign top clubs" are also in the mix to snap up the Dutchman, but Benfica would "like to let him go" to Anfield, as long as they receive a cheap fee of "£200k". That being said, a contract extension is "also not yet out of the question", with the Liverpool transfer target's current deal expiring at the end of this season.

Silva is certainly a long way from being a household name, so Reds supporters could be forgiven for not knowing much about him if anything at all, but he could be an important part of the long-term rebuild at Anfield.

The Reds target has won a combined five caps at international level for the Netherlands' Under-19s and Under-18s - three for the former and two for the latter - and he is predominantly a right-sided attacking player, so he could even be looked at as someone who can eventually fill the void that will be left by Mohamed Salah.

Planning for the future is always vital at Liverpool, ensuring the squad doesn't age together with no young prospects to replace them over time, and Silva, who doesn't have a weak foot, could be exactly that, perhaps being loaned out to begin with, in order to continue developing as a player.

More senior players are also seemingly needed in January and next summer, but the Reds striking a deal for the Benfica youngster could be exciting in its own right.