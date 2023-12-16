Liverpool are believed to be the "hottest club" in the race to sign an exciting young player, with scouts sent to watch him in action.

Liverpool's January targets

The January transfer window is edging closer all the time, at which point the Reds will have an opportunity to bolster their squad options between now and the end of the season, as they look to beat Manchester City and Arsenal to the Premier League title. Injuries have started to creep in more as a busy festive period kicks into gear, with Joel Matip out for the season after knee surgery and the likes of Andy Robertson, Alexis Mac Allister and Diogo Jota also absent in recent times.

Jurgen Klopp seems content with the squad that he has at the moment, having gutted the midfield and rebuilt it during the summer, but there is always a chance that he could look for a sprinkling of extra magic in certain areas next month.

At centre-back, Matip's injury means that there is huge pressure on Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate to stay fit, and Crystal Palace ace Marc Guehi has been linked with a move to Liverpool. A defensive midfielder and a young backup option in attack are also potential possibilities - Fluminense middle man Andre has been seen as a target for some time - and a new update has emerged regarding the hunt for a new forward too.

Liverpool eyeing Momodou Sonko

According to Expressen [via Sport Witness], Liverpool are showing an interest in signing Hacken youngster Momodou Sonko, having sent scouts to watch him play. They viewed him in the Europa League against Qarabag FK last Thursday, and Barcelona and RB Leipzig are also credited with interest.

It is the Reds who are described as the "hottest club" when it comes to snapping up the 18-year-old, however, suggesting they are at the front of the queue to secure a move for him.

Liverpool's attack is littered with five fantastic options in Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Jota, but bringing in Sonko as a young squad player could be shrewd long-term planning. Predominantly a left winger, Sonko has 13 goals and eight assists in 43 appearances for Hacken, not to mention netting once in five caps for Sweden's Under-19s.

At some point, Liverpool's attack will be the area that is rebuilt, with Salah turning 32 next year and Diaz not necessarily looking like quite the same player since his knee injury last season, although at 26, there could still be plenty to come from him.

The Merseysiders could even snap up Sonko and then immediately loan him out elsewhere, allowing him to continue maturing as a player, rather than potentially getting stuck at Liverpool for a while and not playing as much as he would like.