Liverpool’s academy has become renowned for being the home of some of the very best talents in English football, producing endless stars who either have an effect on the first team or make the club a hefty fee.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is undoubtedly the best modern-day example - a local lad who developed rapidly before securing his place under former boss Jürgen Klopp.

The 25-year-old has made 313 appearances for the Reds in all competitions since his debut at the start of the 2016/17 campaign, producing numerous moments of magic in the process.

Arguably, his most iconic moment came in the Champions League semi-final comeback against Barcelona back in 2019, where the full-back played a quick corner into the path of Divock Origi, who slammed the ball home to complete an unlikely 3-0 deficit from the first-leg.

However, despite early promise in the club’s first-team, one academy graduate decided to jump ship in favour of a move to a Premier League rival - to the disappointment of many within the fanbase.

Raheem Sterling’s time at Liverpool

After joining the club as a 15-year-old from Queens Park Rangers, winger Raheem Sterling quickly progressed through the club’s youth setup before making his debut for the first team at the age of just 17.

He would become a full senior team member during the 2012/13 campaign, making 36 appearances in all competitions - registering five goal contributions in the process.

Whilst he didn’t set the world alight during his debut campaign, it would be the following campaign where Sterling announced himself to the world, producing ten goals and five assists in a campaign where the club narrowly missed out on their maiden Premier League title.

The winger continued on his upward trajectory in 2014/15, this time registering 20 combined goal contributions - but it would be his final season at Anfield after a contract dispute which saw the club cash in on the talent.

Then manager Brendan Rodgers grew frustrated with the antics between Sterling and his representatives - resulting in the attacker moving to Manchester City in a £49m deal - a record for an English player at the time.

Liverpool's top five record departures Player Transfer fee Philippe Coutinho £146m Luis Suárez £75m Fernando Torres £50m Raheem Sterling £49m Fabinho £39m Stats via Transfermarkt

However, despite the disappointment in his departure, Liverpool legend John Aldridge believed the club had a player who could follow in the footsteps of the departing talent, but unfortunately for both parties, his career never went to plan.

The player who was meant to be the next Sterling

Winger Jordon Ibe joined Liverpool in the same way Sterling, a compensation fee as a teenager, but after his compatriot’s move to City, it opened the door for him to secure a regular first-team role.

He made 58 appearances for the Reds, with 41 coming in the year of Sterling’s big-money move, with Aldridge writing at the time that Ibe has 'got as much if not more potential than Raheem and will go on to be a better player'.

As it proved, however, it would be his only full campaign of regular first-team action, as he was sold to Bournemouth for £15m during the summer of 2016.

In hindsight, the price tag was an excellent one for Liverpool, with Ibe never reaching the heights he once was predicted to, only scoring five times in 92 appearances for the Cherries.

His departure on a free transfer in 2020 would start a downward spiral for the forward, having temporary stints with Derby County and Turkish side Adanaspor - all whilst in a battle with his own mental health.

Ibe joined non-league side Ebbsfleet United last year in an attempt to kick-start his career, but after only three appearances, he was released at the end of last season and found himself without a club at the age of just 28.

It’s a real shame to see a player with such promise failing to live up to his potential, with Ibe - who Aldridge dubbed a 'terrific player' - having all the attacking qualities to thrive in the Premier League for the Reds.

Hopefully, he can find his feet sooner rather than later at a new club.