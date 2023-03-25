Liverpool are interested in completing a swoop for industrious PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, who could be available for an affordable price in the summer.

What's new on Ibrahim Sangare to Liverpool?

According to a recent report from 90min, the departure of the Ivorian centre-midfielder, who has a €37m (£33m) release clause, has been accepted by his Dutch outfit, with a host of Premier League sides circling.

Sangare has indeed attracted the attention of a multitude of English teams, with Liverpool joined by Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United in preparing for a transfer dogfight.

Liverpool's main target is Borussia Dortmund's £110m-valued midfield prodigy Jude Bellingham, but with a summer clear-out expected at Anfield, further additions will be needed to bolster the ranks, and Sangare represents a shrewd and sturdy investment.

Who could Sangare replace at Liverpool?

With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita all out of contract in a few months' time, Sangare would certainly be a wise move to make, especially when considering his relatively modest release clause.

The latter, Guinean Keita, could be the man Sangare will look to take the baton from, with the 28-year-old chastised for his subpar performances and extensive injury layoffs hampering his time at Anfield.

Hopes were high after the ace made a £53m move to Merseyside in 2018 from RB Leipzig, but he has failed to cement a sustained spell of success, branded "woeful" last year by journalist Louis Dangoor, and now looks set to depart upon the expiry of his contract.

On £120k-per-week, Klopp would be cutting costs and instilling an assured presence in Sangare, who is the dynamic and all-encompassing midfield presence Liverpool so desperately need.

As per FBref, the 24-cap machine ranks among the top 8% of midfielders across Men's 'next 8' leagues - the divisions underlying the established top five - for both tackles and successful take-ons, the top 7% for blocks and the top 15% for progressive passes per 90, illustrating the combative and transitional nature that will only enhance Liverpool's central efficacy.

A robust figure indeed, and with seven goals and three assists from 37 appearances across all competitions this season, Sangare could eclipse the goal-scoring prowess of his positional peer in Keita, who has never netted more than four times in a campaign for the Reds.

And with Sofascore recording the "extraordinary" - as heralded by one analyst - midfielder's average league rating at 7.26 this season, with his 85% passing accuracy, 81% dribble success rate and 2.7 tackles per outing only furthering the claim that he would be an immense upgrade on Keita, who has completed just 78% of his passes this season and been beset with a shambolic 6.47 average match rating.

Liverpool need to replenish the ranks, and by signing Sangare, cohesion would go a long way toward being reinstated.