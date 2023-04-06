Liverpool are interested in completing a deal to bring PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare to the Premier League, according to reports in the last 48 hours.

What's the latest on Sangare's future?

The Reds have James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all out of contract at the end of the season, whilst Arthur Melo is set to return to Juventus after the board decided not to take up his buy option, so central reinforcements will be needed during the upcoming window.

Jurgen Klopp has been linked with several potential candidates, predominantly Jude Bellingham and Mason Mount, but 25-year-old midfielder Sangare is one of the most recent names to crop up.

The Ivory Coast international's contract at the Philips Stadion isn't set to run out until 2027, but as Ruud van Nistelrooy's best-performing defensive player, as per WhoScored, he's been attracting interest.

Speaking to Voetbal International, the manager himself challenged his standout star to "go to the top" in England and make a name for himself at the highest level - which sounds exactly like what he might be about to do.

The Merseyside outfit, along with Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham, are reportedly known admirers and have already been alerted by Sangare's representatives that he is likely to be available for a transfer at the end of the season, while it appears FSG have positively responded to that information and are now considering a swoop.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are "keen" on a move for Sangare, who has been identified as a player who's seriously "on the radar" of possible targets at Anfield. PSV's maestro was supposedly of interest last summer but a switch failed to materialise, though the club have now been given the perfect second chance, with the Eredivisie giants "open" to letting him go for a fee of around £45m.

Would Sangare fit the bill at Liverpool?

Sangare has been lauded as a "class act" and someone who can control a midfield by journalist Josh Bunting, and with him possessing strong qualities in the defensive and offensive aspects of his game, we think he would be the perfect candidate to put pen to paper for Klopp.

The 6 foot 3 colossus, who would add a different dimension to the centre with his height, naturally sits in front of the back four and loves to get stuck in and stop attacks, as shown by him ranking in the 93rd percentile for blocks and in the 90th for tackles among players in his position at similar-level competitions over the past year, as per FBref.

Whilst more used to operating in this position, he also has the versatility to play slightly higher up the field in central and attacking midfield, which gives him the freedom to contribute in the final third.

Sangare has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 38 appearances across all competitions this season, so is able to make a positive difference at both ends of the pitch, meaning that the Reds shouldn't even have to think twice about wrapping up a deal.