As Premier League games begin to come thick and fast, the last thing that clubs will want is an injury to a first-team player, particularly this early on. Yet, that's exactly what Jurgen Klopp will likely have to contend with against Newcastle United.

The Liverpool boss revealed in his press conference that Ibrahima Konate is an injury doubt for the Reds' upcoming trip to St James' Park. The German wasted no time in directing the blame for the defender's injury, either, sharing his frustration.

Without the centre-back, Klopp will likely be forced to call on Joe Gomez or Joel Matip for the first time this season.

What happened in Liverpool's win over Bournemouth?

Taking a shock lead through Antoine Semenyo's third minute strike, Bournemouth would have been in dream land at Anfield, before goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah turned the game on its head.

The controversial moment didn't come through the goals, however. Instead, it came through referee Thomas Bramall, who issued a red card to Alexis Mac Allister for his challenge on Ryan Christie. Racing for the ball, Mac Allister was beaten by Christie, and, therefore, followed through to catch the Bournemouth man just above his ankle.

The Argentine couldn't hide his shock at his dismissal, and has since been given vindication for his disbelief, seeing the red card overturned following Liverpool's appeal.

Even after the successful appeal, though, Klopp believes that his side have been made to pay the price for the red card.

What did Jurgen Klopp say?

Speaking in his press conference in the build-up to Liverpool's clash with Newcastle this weekend, Klopp revealed Konate's muscle injury, appearing to place blame on last week's referee. He said: "Trent (Alexander-Arnold), yes, [trained] from Monday on... Curtis (Jones) from Monday on. Ibou (Konate) is a doubt.... playing 40 minutes with ten men didn't help."

It's no surprise that the Reds boss is a frustrated figure, considering that the red card proved to be a mistake, and could have cost his side all three points, let alone the availability of Konate this weekend.

Fortunately, Diogo Jota's second-half strike ensured that the hosts secured all three points at Anfield, but it is still a mistake that all involved would rather forget.

Now that Mac Allister is available, however, Liverpool will hope to finally unleash their summer signing from the shackles of defensive midfield, handing recent arrival Wataru Endo his full debut in the process.

Newcastle won't be an easy challenge, though, that's for sure. Eddie Howe's side got off to a perfect start on the opening day, ruthlessly easing past Aston Villa, winning 5-1, before suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City.

Now, with Liverpool up next, the Magpies will have a point to prove, and have a chance to show that last season's top four finish was no fluke.

The Reds, meanwhile, will be looking to make a statement of their own. Earning seven points from a possible nine, having already ticked off trips to Stamford Bridge and St James' Park, would represent an impressive start for those in Merseyside.