Liverpool took a 2-2 draw from their Easter Sunday showdown with Premier League leaders Arsenal at Anfield this evening and to say it was a 90-minute thriller is an understatement.

The game offered everything from missed penalties to unbelievable goalkeeper saves, leaving Liverpool now 12 points adrift of the Champions League qualifying spots inside the top four, with just nine games remaining to close the gap.

Despite having 59% possession, more shots on target (6 v 5), more big chances created (8 v 3), far more accurate passes completed (434 v 281) and more tackles won (22 v 21), the Merseysiders left it just too little too late to snatch all three points from their visitors.

In the first half, it looked like the same Liverpool seen all season, lacking intensity, energy and resilience, especially in defence, with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold putting on a 45-minute display they will be desperate to forget.

The poor positioning and lack of concentration from the two aforementioned players was quickly punished by the Gunners, with Gabriel Martinelli scoring the opener in the eighth minute and, just 20 minutes later, Gabriel Jesus found the second to double the lead at Anfield, putting Arsenal in a comfortable position.

However, the inevitable goal machine, Mohammed Salah, took matters into his own hands whilst many of his team fell apart and brought the game back to life with a 42nd minute strike to make it 2-1 at half-time.

The clash was a performance of two halves for the Reds and in the second they looked like a different team, with the attacking threat ferocious and the defence more clinical tied together with a roaring backdrop from the Anfield faithful.

Just nine minutes after replacing Fabinho, Roberto Firmino found the equaliser and his 11th goal against Arsenal to extend his long-standing domination of the North London club, with a 2-2 draw being confirmed at the final whistle.

Despite a superb finish from the Brazilian forward, there was one player who went under the radar as Jurgen Klopp's unsung hero, with Ibrahima Konate playing a key role in the result.

How did Konate get on vs Arsenal?

The £70k-per-week centre-back has become a regular feature in Klopp's starting line-up since returning from an injury issue earlier this season and has been a consistent stand-out performer in the back four, despite their struggles.

Over his 90-minute performance, Konate - hailed a "beast" by journalist Mike Craven - had 73 touches, 48 accurate passes, won 100% aerial duels and won five ground duels, as well as making three interceptions, winning five tackles and blocked one shot on goal.

The talented 6 foot 3 titan also had an opportunity to win the game with an attempt in front of goal that was expertly saved by Aaron Ramsdale, proving that he is not only a massive presence in defence but isn't afraid to be a threat in other key areas of the pitch.

Whilst substitute Firmino came off the bench to score a stunning equaliser - a late parting gift on his part perhaps - it was Konate who allowed the Reds a chance at picking up some sort of result, with his colossal presence in defence thwarting the league leaders, particularly in the second half.

With that being said, Klopp must continue to keep faith in Konate despite the likes of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez pushing for spots in the team, as he could be absolutely crucial and positively influential over the remaining fixtures this season.