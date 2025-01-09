Liverpool have now identified a "world-class" striker as their ideal replacement for Darwin Nunez, according to a report.

Nunez's future at Anfield in major doubt

Nunez could be on his way out of Anfield in the near future, with the Reds now weighing up potential replacements for the striker, and Lille's Jonathan David has now been identified as a target for the summer.

Arne Slot is said to be a fan of the Canadian, due to his versatility and eye for goal, meaning a move later this year could be a possibility, although the manager has a number of other targets in mind.

Having given Nunez's departure the green light, with AC Milan named as a potential destination, the Merseyside club could look to target Marcus Thuram or Alexander Isak, placing both strikers on their shortlist.

Liverpool have a number of top-class strikers in mind to replace their misfiring Uruguayan striker, but according to a report from Anfield Watch, Napoli's Victor Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray, is viewed as the ideal replacement.

The Reds are said to really admire the Nigerian forward, with chief executive Michael Edwards identified as a long-term fan.

The 26-year-old is expected to leave Napoli in the summer, having fallen out with club officials, and a number of clubs are vying for his services, but if Nunez is sold, Slot's side will be right at the front of the queue.

Napoli are believed to have inserted a £75m release clause in the striker's contract, so Liverpool will have to be prepared to spend big to get a deal over the line this summer, but part of that figure will be offset by the sale of Nunez.

Osimhen could be a huge upgrade on Nunez

Although the Uruguay international has shown occasional signs of promise, scoring 11 Premier League goals last season, it would be fair to say he has failed to live up to his £85m price tag.

Osimhen, on the other hand, has already proven himself at the top level with Napoli in the Champions League, and has been described as "world-class" by members of the Italian media.

The Nigerian has shown an unbelievable eye for goal ever since making his breakthrough in Belgium with Charleroi, and he has been firing on all cylinders in the Turkish League this season.

Season League appearances Goals 2018-19 25 12 2019-20 27 13 2020-21 24 10 2021-22 27 14 2022-23 32 26 2023-24 25 15 2024-25 12 10

There is set to be huge competition for the former Lille man this summer, but Liverpool surely stand a fantastic chance of winning the race for his signature, given that they currently sit at the top of the Premier League and Champions League.

As such, the Reds should look to sell Nunez to raise some of the funds for the transfer, before positioning themselves at the front of the queue for Osimhen this summer.