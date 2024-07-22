Liverpool are believed to be in final negotiations with a 23-year-old who Zinedine Zidane rates as a player, according to a report from his homeland.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds are still waiting for their summer to ignite in terms of new signings to bolster Arne Slot's squad, but some business should still be expected in the coming weeks and months.

Adrien Rabiot is a reported target for Liverpool this summer, with the 29-year-old wanted by a number of other clubs, including Premier League rivals Manchester United. He is now available on a free transfer having left Juventus, so there could be a scramble to snap him up - though the Merseysiders are thought to be the current frontrunners.

Another transfer claim has stated that the Reds are interested in signing Celtic attacking midfielder Matt O'Riley, who looks increasingly likely to leave the Hoops during the current window. That being said, Atalanta appear to be in pole position to sign him.

Dani Olmo is arguably one of the summer's most talked-about players having starred for champions Spain at Euro 2024, and Liverpool are seen as one of the teams in the mix to acquire his signature. Again, United are battling with them, as well as Manchester City.

Liverpool in talks with player who Zidane rates

According to Japanese newspaper Sports Nippon (via This Is Anfield), Liverpool are in the "final stages" of negotiations over Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo, with a potential £50.6m deal on the cards.

In fact, the 23-year-old's agent has already reportedly headed to England to strike a deal, with the situation seemingly gathering steam all the time.

While a new winger isn't necessarily seen as priority business for Liverpool this summer, Kubo could represent a fascinating option in terms of increasing competition for places out wide.

The Japan international bagged seven goals and four assists in La Liga last season and is a former Real Madrid player, albeit having never made an appearance for them. He caught Los Blancos manager Zidane's eye during that period, with the legendary Frenchman saying of him during his loan spell at Real Mallorca:

"I think he’s having a good season. He’s playing a lot and that’s what we all wanted. He is a very interesting player, for the present and the future. I’m happy he’s doing well."

At 23, Kubo is still a young player who could improve further alongside superior players under Slot, and his searing pace down the right flank could be a great weapon to have off the substitutes' bench.

He could even be viewed as a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, although whether he can ever reach the Egyptian's level or not is up for debate. Their compared stats last season show that there isn't too much difference in certain areas, though: