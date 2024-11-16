Anfield might have seen sweeping structural changes enforced this summer, but very little has been tweaked within the Liverpool first-team squad.

Various bits of fat were trimmed, but Federico Chiesa has been the only signing to have played for the Reds this season - and his injury issues have left him with merely three appearances to date.

It's hardly been detrimental. Liverpool have been brilliant under Arne Slot, smashing past opponents to claim the top spot in the Premier League and Champions League tables, through to the last eight of the Carabao Cup too.

Slot's tactical nous and disarming demeanour have worked a treat for Liverpool in the wake of Jurgen Klopp's departure. The Dutch boss has been loath to enforce changes, but there's one area that has seen two players jockey for the number one spot: left-back.

Liverpool's left-back tussle

For what seems like the first time since Andy Robertson joined Liverpool from Hull City in a deal worth around £10m, his number one spot on the left side of the backline is under threat.

Kostas Tsimikas, 28, has been happily playing second fiddle since arriving just over three years ago and has been an able deputy throughout, posting 17 assists across 97 outings.

But Robertson was embroiled in suffering across the 2022/23 campaign, along with his teammates, and was beset by more trouble last season, injuring his shoulder on international duty in October and failing to recover his finest form.

The 30-year-old Robertson has been a stalwart for Liverpool, but Slot seemingly isn't the biggest fan and appears to be sending out probes ahead of anticipated transfer activity in 2025.

Liverpool eyeing new left-back

As per a recent report from Football Insider, Liverpool have joined Manchester United in weighing up a move for Fulham's Antonee Robinson.

The USMNT international has been a core part of Marco Silva's success over the past few years in the Premier League and, aged 27, has built up the experience to make a positive impact at a top-performing club.

A separate report commenting on the Red Devils' interest reveals that Fulham are willing to field offers worth £40m for the dynamic left-back, and this might be worth the money for a Liverpool side already flying high.

Why Antonee Robinson would be a Robertson upgrade

Robertson is keen to prove the doubters wrong once again, and in fairness, the Scotland skipper is still one of the finest full-backs in the world, even if there are signs of regression.

Is it so hard to recognise that a player of unceasing energy might splutter after many years of service in a full-throttle Klopp system? Liverpool writer Leanne Prescott once hailed the Scotsman as a "Duracell Bunny", but all batteries run out of juice at some stage.

Robinson isn't quite a new kid on the block, but the 27-year-old is currently operating at the height of his game and has only played 261 senior club matches across his career. Robertson, in comparison, has played 514 - with only 45 coming since the start of last season.

The Fulham man's performances have led pundits such as Sky Sports' Dougie Critchley to hail him as "one of the best left-backs in the world", with others, like analyst Ben Mattinson, claiming that the North American ace is a full-back with "insane defensive numbers and anticipation."

As per FBref, Robinson ranks among the top 4% of Premier League full-backs this season for assists and carries into the penalty area per 90. Praiseworthy stuff. However, he also ranks among the top 6% for tackles and interceptions won and the top 9% for aerial duel success rate.

It's quite clear that Robinson is operating at a brilliant level, and that he might be the missing piece in Liverpool's puzzle. The Reds are thriving under Slot's wing, sure, but there are always facets to work upon, to improve.

Premier League (24/25): Antonee Robinson vs Andy Robertson Match Stats* Robinson Robertson Matches (starts) 11 (11) 10 (9) Goals 0 0 Assists 3 0 Touches* 70.3 65.8 Pass completion 83% 87% Key passes* 0.9 1.2 Ball recoveries* 3.8 4.1 Dribbles* 1.1 0.2 Tackles + interceptions* 4.8 1.5 Clearances* 3.2 0.9 Total duels (won)* 5.4 (56%) 1.6 (50%) Stats via Sofascore (* = per game)

As the table above demonstrates, Robinson is outperforming his positional peer across a range of key metrics this season, having been far more aggressive in defensive phases and more accurate still.

Furthermore, the west Londoner is actually seeing more of the ball than Robertson despite playing in a team that enjoys less possession and control. This is largely down to his mobility, performing 1.1 dribbles per match compared to his Liverpool counterpart's 0.2.

While Robertson has been marginally more creative than his counterpart, it's important to remember that Fulham, impressive though they have been, do not operate in the same realm as Slot's rampant Reds.

And still, Robinson has outstripped the Scot. Given the quality of Liverpool's rivals in England's top flight, it's vital that means of improvement are uncovered and pounced upon, lest stagnancy take hold and fellow Premier League heavyweights enter the ascendency.

The fate of Trent Alexander-Arnold on the opposite side of Slot's backline is bound to conjure up the most deafening noise from a transfer perspective, but keep an eye on the left flank; Robertson is still an excellent player, but Robinson is showing every bit the signs of superiority right now.

If Liverpool are to create a dynasty under their new boss, perhaps this might be the move to go for, completing the strength of the left side.