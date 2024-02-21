With their academy beginning to produce gems such as Curtis Jones and Conor Bradley again to follow in the footsteps of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool have reportedly identified an exciting prospect from South America to add to their youth ranks.

It's likely to be a difficult summer for Liverpool to plan, given their need to find a new sporting director and a new manager before anything else. Then and perhaps only then will we begin to see what's next after such a successful chapter in their history, written by Jurgen Klopp. What FSG can do, however, is look towards the future with potential signings, rather than those who would instantly make an impact.

Of course, Klopp and his staff aren't leaving those at Anfield in a desperate situation when it comes to the current squad, having rebuilt in last summer's transfer window. The likes of Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Fabinho all departed, making way for Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch. And, since then, Liverpool have reaped the rewards, sitting top of the Premier League once more as we approach the crucial stage of the campaign.

In a position to attract future stars yet again, the Reds have seemingly turned their attention to Brazil. According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Liverpool are now in pole position to sign Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras later this year, having completed "huge" scouting work behind the scenes and initially identified the teenager as a top target.

The 18-year-old has earned comparisons with Kylian Mbappe due to his incredible speed, setting a top speed of 36.4km/h in 2022. An attacking midfielder who Liverpool reportedly see as someone who can make an immediate impact on the current side, Guilherme certainly looks like one to watch, with plenty of European clubs allegedly interested in his signature this summer.

"Wonderkid" Guilherme is one to watch

What's interesting to note is Guilherme's position as an attacking midfielder. As things stand under Klopp, Liverpool wouldn't be able to accommodate such a role, but that's where their summer change in the dugout could be key. Of course, it remains to be seen just who may step into the hot seat, but reports indicate that Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso is Liverpool's leading choice. And that could benefit Guilherme.

Alonso's 3-4-2-1 formation has seen the likes of Florian Wirtz flourish in a more advanced midfield role behind a lone striker and that's the type of role that Guilherme could find similar success in, should he complete an Anfield switch.

Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig is someone who certainly believes in the ability of the Liverpool target, previously dubbing the teenager a "wonderkid".

As the summer transfer window approaches, one of the many changes taking place at Liverpool may yet include the arrival of a future star in Guilherme.