As FSG prepare to map out what the post-Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield may look like, they are reportedly leading the pack to sign one of Europe's most sought after talents.

Liverpool's search for a midfielder

Despite the incredible success the side have enjoyed this season, it is clear that Liverpool are in need of reinforcements in the summer. Whilst new arrivals have come in and done well, it is clear that they have yet to determine what the future of their midfield looks like.

Following the recent departures of both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, the Reds have struggled for consistency in the middle of the park. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have performed well so far however, there is uncertainty as to who else FSG see as the immediate answer in midfield.

It has previously been reported that Liverpool are in for Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala however, they will face stiff opposition from current Premier League champions Man City. Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella is another name linked, but they would once again be entering a bidding war for his signature.

Liverpool lead race for Serie A star

According to Sport Witness, reports out of Italy are suggesting that Liverpool are leading the race to sign Teun Koopmeiners this summer. The outlet states that the Reds are favourites alongside Juventus to secure the services of the Atalanta man for next season.

It is suggested that despite the Dutchman boasting many "admirers in the Premier League", Liverpool are sitting "in the front row", to get a deal over the line. If the Reds are to beat the Turin outfit to the 26-year-old's signature, it is reported that he could cost £51million, however this fee has the potential to drop to £43million further down the line.

It will be a case of Liverpool waiting to see what competition they have for the player before putting an offer in, but losing out on Koopmeiners would be a massive missed opportunity for Jürgen Klopp's men.

Midfielder Stats 2023/24 Goals Assists Passes Completed Tackles Aerials Won Teun Koopmeiners 8 3 1048 41 22 Dominik Szoboszlai 3 2 1001 29 8 Alexis Mac Allister 2 4 1108 60 16 Harvey Elliot 2 2 438 15 5

From the above table, it is clear that Koopmeiners can go toe-to-toe with the Reds' current crop of midfielders. Where the Dutchman differs from his Anfield equivalents is his versatility. Able to produce a strong defensive output whilst still contributing on the goalscoring front makes the Atalanta man a very interesting prospect for Liverpool.

Whilst it is clear that Koopmeiners would be a good pickup for the Merseyside outfit, it will be no easy task to beat Juventus to his signature. The Dutchman has been linked with a move to Turin for a while with Inter Milan legend Beppe Bergomi saying that he "is a very strong left-footed player and would be an incredible coup" for the Italian giants.

Regardless of where he plays his football next season, it is clear that Koopmeiners is destined for greatness at the highest level of the European game.