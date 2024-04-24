Liverpool will be bidding to keep their Premier League title hopes alive with victory away at Goodison this evening, although there may be a sense of distraction among the travelling party amid the continued hunt to find Jurgen Klopp's successor in the dugout.

Leading target Xabi Alonso has already outlined his commitment to Bundesliga champions, Bayer Leverkusen, while talk has also gone cold regarding Sporting CP sensation, Ruben Amorim, with the Portuguese coach also earning admiring glances from West Ham United.

With the end of the season fast approaching, it looks as if the Reds have identified a new frontrunner in the form of Feyenoord boss, Arne Slot, although the Dutchman is seemingly not the only high-profile name under consideration...

Liverpool's search to replace Jurgen Klopp

As per various sources - including The Athletic - the Merseyside outfit have already made contact regarding the potential appointment of former Tottenham Hotspur target, Slot, with the 45-year-old having come to prominence after leading the Rotterdam side to the Eredivisie title in 2022/23.

Despite the interest in the one-time AZ Alkmaar head coach, journalist Robin Bairner of Football Transfers has also revealed that Liverpool are keeping their options open, having "held talks" with Lille's Paulo Fonseca.

The report suggests that those discussions took place earlier in the season, with the Portuguese said to be 'admired' by those at Anfield for the work he has done both in France and in prior stints at the likes of AS Roma and Shakhtar Donetsk.

How Fonseca compares to Arne Slot

There is much intrigue surrounding the aforementioned Slot due to his recent success in his native Holland, with the in-demand coach even lauded as "similar to Pep Guardiola" by journalist Marcel van der Kraan, due to his "ultra-attacking" approach.

Fonseca, it must be said, is also intent on implementing a style of play that is pleasing on the eye, having previously told The Athletic that for him, "it's never just about the result", as he seeks for his sides to "dominate and create more chances than the opposition".

In pursuit of trying to "create something spectacular", in his own words, the 51-year-old has utilised that approach to good effect in recent years, notably winning a host of domestic honours during his time in Ukraine - including winning three successive league titles.

As for the current campaign, Fonseca has steered his Lille side to fourth in the Ligue 1 table, having also reached the last eight of the Europa Conference League, where his side were narrowly defeated by Aston Villa on penalties.

Much like Slot, any move for the Mozambique-born coach may represent something of a gamble as he never worked at a truly elite club - perhaps Roma aside - yet according to Fabrizio Romano, he does have the credentials to flourish in the Premier League.

Discussing Spurs' interest in him back in 2021, Romano said that Fonseca "is perfect in the dressing room and perfect in his relationship with the players", perhaps making him an ideal candidate to try and fill the hefty void left behind by the departing Klopp.

Fonseca's career managerial record Club Matches Points per game Lille 85 1.81 Roma 102 1.76 Shakhtar 139 2.47 Braga 57 1.82 Pacos Ferreira 39 1.38 Porto 37 1.95 Pacos Ferreira 41 1.93 Desportivo Aves 37 1.70 Pinhalnovense 4 2.25 Stats via Transfermarkt

As Romano stated, the Liverpool target was also "always appreciated by the fans" during his two-year stint in Rome between 2019 and 2021, ensuring a connection could well be made between himself and the Anfield crowd, if a deal is to be agreed.

As such, while it may be Slot who is taking the limelight at present, Fonseca is certainly not someone to be overlooked as the race to replace Klopp heats up.