Liverpool are in quite the commanding position this season after putting the malaise of the 2022/23 campaign to bed, Jurgen Klopp enforcing sweeping changes to the midfield to charge the title-chasing endeavours.

Sitting pretty in first place in the Premier League, holding the advantage over Fulham after the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie and having advanced in the FA Cup and Europa League, there is a growing sense that the Reds could engineer something special this year.

Last summer's transfer activity was indeed crucial but has meant that heavy spending this month just isn't feasible, though that's not to say that plans aren't being drawn up in preparation for business at the end of the term.

Liverpool transfer targets - summer

According to Calciomercato over in Italy, Liverpool are interested in Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Heoriy Sudakov and have already held discussions to determine the possibility of a transfer.

Barcelona, Napoli and Juventus are all named as suitors though Liverpool will be confident that their financial strength is enough to get this one over the line in the summer, with his Ukrainian outfit demanding a ballpark figure of €40m (£34m) for his departure.

Heoriy Sudakov's style of play

Named as Shakhtar's Player of the Year in 2023, Sudakov, aged just 21, is fast establishing himself as one of Europe's most exciting rising stars, having now chalked up 85 senior appearances for his club and clinched 13 goals and 13 assists apiece after graduating from the academy.

This season, as per Sofascore, Sudakov has played ten times in the Ukrainian Premier League and has completed 86% of his passes, averaging 1.6 key passes, 1.5 interceptions, 3.6 ball recoveries and 3.1 dribbles per match.

Lauded for his "exquisite" technical prowess and creativity by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Sudakov would offer a range of qualities for Klopp's side and no doubt has the potential to make a solid career on English shores.

As per FBref, the versatile midfielder ranks among the top 20% of positional peers for shot-creating actions and the top 21% for progressive carries per 90, likened to Premier League players such as Aston Villa's John McGinn - who has been hailed for his "monstrous" performances by The Athletic's Jacob Tanswell - for his high-energy approach and penetrative presence.

However, given that he would cost a relatively large amount, there is a question about whether signing him would be the most prudent venture given the need for reinforcements across other areas.

Moreover, he stylistically matches up to Harvey Elliott across numerous facets and adding him to the ranks may have a negative effect on the influential England U21 international, who has earned acclaim for his efforts this term.

Elliott, aged 20, has featured prominently in Liverpool's cup competitions this season while largely sitting on the fringes in the Premier League, and while the £40k-per-week dynamo has impressed he has voiced concerns over his role as a 'super sub'.

Given Sudakov's creativity and progression are among his standout attributes, there's no need to further negotiations for his signature, with Elliott ranking among the top 9% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues for shot-creating actions, the top 6% for progressive passes and the top 4% for progressive carries per 90.

As such, Liverpool's transfer kitty is best applied elsewhere come the end of the campaign, with Elliott undoubtedly one of the most exciting playmaking talents in the business right now.