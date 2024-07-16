The Liverpool fanbase lives in a state of fear right now, concerned that the Arne Slot era will start without a senior transfer signing this summer.

In fairness, it's been a rather uninspiring start to the new chapter, as far as incomings are concerned. But sporting director Richard Hughes has ventured to allay concerns by revealing that moves will indeed be made, albeit toward the end of the window, once Slot has fully familiarised himself with the squad.

Much depends on how Liverpool's pre-season progresses, and whether Slot feels that there is a pressing concern to deal with. Central defence is the most probable position, with Joel Matip closing the door on his illustrious Redmen career this summer and Virgil van Dijk, 33, entering the final year of his contract.

However, Trent Alexander-Arnold is being pulled away from right back, toward the permanent clutches of the centre of the park, and while Conor Bradley is a tremendous talent, Liverpool could move to add some extra quality on the right flank.

Liverpool transfer news

According to German newspaper Sport Bild (July 15 edition) - via the Paisley Gates - the Merseysiders are locked in talks with German Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen concerning the possible transfer of Jeremie Frimpong.

The Netherlands international has a €40m (£34m) release clause in his contract but that will expire next week, so FSG must make a swift decision, with a host of top European outfits also keen and the player eager to make the move to Merseyside.

What Jeremie Frimpong would bring to Liverpool

Instrumental in Xabi Alonso's side's invincible domestic campaign last season, Frimpong transcended the role of attacking wing-back, playing with unfettered freedom and notching 14 goals and 12 assists across all competitions.

Not bad going, with Frimpong's electric pace and unrelenting fury in pursuit of attacking success leading him to be hailed as a "monster" in the final third by The United Stand's Beth Tucker.

Jeremie Frimpong: 2023/24 Metrics (vs full-backs) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Goals scored 0.37 Top 1% Assists 0.22 Top 1% Shot-creating actions 3.39 Top 7% Progressive carries 5.79 Top 1% Successful take-ons 1.77 Top 4% Touches in the attacking box 8.44 Top 1% Stats via FBref

His ball-carrying ability is second to none, and this is something that Alexander-Arnold could exploit emphatically when - and indeed, if - placed in the engine room, with the England international ranking among the top 1% of positional peers for shot-creating actions and passes attempted and the top 2% for progressive passes per 90.

Alexander-Arnold's variation of passing is truly something to behold, and his ability to thread surgical balls through with world-class precision is something that Frimpong could thrive at the end of, with the constancy - and speed - of his darting runs into the danger area sure to leave Premier League defenders quaking.

Frimpong has been described as "one of the best wing-backs in Europe" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, and if he were to play in Slot's system, barrelling down the wing with Alexander-Arnold pulling strings from the middle, Liverpool could unlock a partnership to strike fear across the entirety of Europe.

If his release clause is to expire next week, the Reds need to make their move quickly, lest they pass a glorious opportunity to sign a unique new attacking outlet.