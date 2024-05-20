There wasn't a dry eye in sight as Liverpool defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 in the Premier League to close the door on an incredible, unforgettable era under Jurgen Klopp.

But the show must go on. And FSG's CEO of Football, Michael Edwards, is not resting on the German's laurels. Oh no. Liverpool are set to announce the appointment of Arne Slot and a swarm of summer transfer activity is set to follow.

Joel Matip has not featured for Liverpool since December following an ACL injury but the 32-year-old has played his last, with his contract set for expiry next month, and while Jarell Quansah proved his quality yet again with a second successive Premier League goal against the Old Gold, reinforcements will be needed at the back.

Liverpool eyeing invincible centre-back

Quansah has enjoyed a terrific breakout campaign, starting 27 matches in all competitions, but he's carried quite a weight this season with Matip absent and Ibrahima Konate recently sliding from form.

Which is why it's paramount that Liverpool's defence is bolstered, and according to a recent report from Caught Offside, the Reds are actually in pole position to sign Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Odilon Kossounou, who is valued at €60m (£51m).

And that's despite interest from a host of top outfits like Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

The 23-year-old still has two years on his current deal with the invincible German Bundesliga champions but a big bid may well tempt Xabi Alonso's side to cash in while they can. That could well be forthcoming with the report stating that talks are set to take place over a transfer.

Odilon Kossounou's season in numbers

Bayer Leverkusen have thrived with an interchangeable backline this season, consisting of more highly-touted stars that can fit onto the pitch at any one time.

Kossounou, however, has remained a key part of the project throughout, starting 26 matches across all competitions. Several years ago, scout Jacek Kulig remarked that the Ivory Coast international is endowed with a "crazy amount of talent" - it's safe to say that he's proven such praise true.

An important part of Alonso's superteam, Kossounou has completed 89% of his passes in the league this season while averaging 0.5 key passes and six ball recoveries per game, succeeding with 58% of his dribbles and 53% of his contested duels, as per Sofascore.

With finals still to be contested in the DFB-Pokal (against Kaiserslautern) and the Europa League (against Atalanta), the £27k-per-week star has the opportunity to make two more attempts at showcasing his skills ahead of inevitable interest over the summer.

Why Liverpool are interested in Odilon Kossounou

Liverpool have one of the most exciting squads in the Premier League and Slot will find talent aplenty when he arrives this summer, but the rearguard needs some new life and Kossounou would be the perfect player to augment the ranks and improve, not hinder, the new era.

As per FBref, the Ivorian ace ranks among the top 18% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for passes attempted, the top 5% for shot-creating actions, the top 2% for progressive passes and the top 1% for progressive carries and successful take-ons per 90.

His progressive style and sharp technical skill make for the perfect combination to succeed under Slot's wing, with the incoming Dutch manager emphasising enjoying purposeful drive across the park but also ensuring that his team maintain a crisp, organised structure.

Kossounou will be expected to raise the bar in regard to his defensive ability but there is enough about his core clutch of attributes to suggest that he has a future at the top of the game - indeed, he is two fixtures away from cementing his name among his peers in footballing immortality.

It's also worth noting that while he's not the most accurate in the duel - winning just 52% of his challenges in the German top flight this season - Kossounou has played several matches as a right-back this season and has barrelled up and down the pitch, reflected through his Sofascore heatmap and the fact that he ranks among the top 6% of central defenders for progressive passes received.

Odilon Kossounou: Similar Premier League Centre-backs # Player Club 1. Nathan Ake Manchester City 2. Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 3. Ibrahima Konate Liverpool 4. Pau Torres Aston Villa 5. Josko Gvardiol Manchester City Sourced via Football Transfers

Stylistically similar to some of the Premier League's meanest titans, Kossounou might just be blessed with the skills to succeed at Slot's Liverpool, especially given that he could emulate Van Dijk's demeanour on the pitch.

Van Dijk is well into his 32nd year but the Red skipper is still one of the best in the business, having been hailed for his staggering "levels of brilliance" by reporter Beth Lindop.

As per Sofascore, he finishes his first Premier League campaign as Liverpool captain having started 36 matches, completing 91% of his passes, keeping nine clean sheets, posting two goals and two assists, averaging 4.7 ball recoveries and 3.9 clearances and winning 76% of his duels.

Clearly, Kossounou has some way to go before reaching the pinnacle of modern defending, but the trappings of future success are there.

Van Dijk ranks among the top 10% of positional peers for pass completion, the top 6% for passes attempted, the top 9% for progressive passes and the top 4% for shot-creating actions per 90 - so there's a discernible semblance in technical and creative quality.

But, moreover, Kossounou has that raw athletic ability that will truly propel him to the upper echelon of defenders in Europe, having already rooted his name on the edge of such conversations with his undefeated performances this season, averaging a whopping six ball recoveries per game in the Bundesliga.

£51m is a sharp figure but Liverpool will need to replace Matip this summer and why not score one of the most talented defenders in the business? After all, he has skills to make him rise to a position not too dissimilar to that of Van Dijk.