Liverpool are in talks with a huge European club over the signing of a player with a "magnificent" left foot, according to a fresh transfer rumour.

Liverpool transfer news

Arne Slot is settling into his new surroundings at Anfield, and while Euro 2024 is taking centre stage currently, he will be eyeing up new signings who can make his first season in charge as productive as possible.

Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo has been mentioned as an option to bolster Liverpool's centre-back options, possibly even being considered an upgrade on the injury-prone Ibrahima Konate. Chelsea are also interested in snapping him up, though.

The Reds' attack came under some scrutiny last season, with Mohamed Salah's form suffering at times, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez receiving criticism for a lack of end product and Diogo Jota injured too often. Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee has been linked with a move to Anfield, having scored 11 times in Serie A in 2023/24. He is also reportedly wanted by Manchester United.

There are also some players who could head out of the Anfield exit door in the summer transfer window, however, and "concrete" talks have taken place with RB Leipzig over the potential sale of young midfielder Tyler Morton. A loan move with an option to buy has been mooted.

According to HITC's Graeme Bailey, Liverpool have made contact with Real Madrid over the signing of youngster Arda Guler, with Rodrygo also mentioned in the report. A loan move could be the most likely option this summer, however, with Florentino Perez not wanting to sell him on a permanent basis yet.

The update states that "the Spanish giants have been inundated with interest" about the former, owing to both his performances at Euro 2024 and his place in the pecking order being under threat after the arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick.

Guler looks like a player of unbelievable talent and potential, so the idea of Liverpool signing him is extremely exciting, with the Turk representing a great long-term option to replace Salah on the right-hand side, possessing a similar ability to cut inside and wreak havoc.

The £84,000-a-week attacker has been lighting up the Euros, with his stunning long-range strike against Georgia in the group stages one of the goals of the tournament so far. AC Milan and Portugal winger Rafael Leao has heaped praise on him, saying: "Arda Guler is a great talent. His left foot is magnificent. He’s a player I watch with pleasure."

Still only 19, it is frightening how much there is to come from Guler, assuming he can stay focused and avoid serious injury, and it does seem surprising that Madrid would even entertain the idea of selling him.

Granted, a loan switch is mooted, which may not appeal to Slot, but if a permanent option was included in the deal further down the line, Liverpool would be mad not to snap him up in the current window, assessing how he does over one season on Merseyside.