Liverpool are reportedly one of a number of clubs keen on signing a "fantastic" player in the summer transfer window, seeing him as a possible replacement for a current hero.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds continue to be linked with a host of new players to take the club forward after Jurgen Klopp leaves this summer, with Arne Slot on course to be the new manager at Anfield.

West Ham attacker Mohammed Kudus is one player who has been linked with an exciting move to Anfield at the end of the season, having impressed for the Hammers during his first year at the club. The Ghana star has bagged seven goals and six assists in the Premier League in 2023/24, linking effectively with the likes of Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio.

A shock rumour has also emerged linking Liverpool with former Everton winger Anthony Gordon, who has impressed since trading Goodison Park for Newcastle United. He is also pushing hard to be a part of England's squad at Euro 2024, meriting a place out on the left-hand side more than the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish, both of whom have had quiet campaigns.

In terms of younger potential signings, teenage Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg is reportedly wanted by the Reds this summer, with the 16-year-old already a fixture in the squad at the Stadium of Light, appearing 21 times in the Championship this summer.

Liverpool eyeing free transfer for Alex McCarthy

According to a new update from The Daily Mail, Liverpool could look to sign Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy this summer for free, should Caoimhin Kelleher move on. The Irishman may want to be a No.1 elsewhere, with Celtic emerging as an option for him, among other clubs.

The report states that the Englishman, who will be a free agent this summer as things stand, "is emerging as a summer option for Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic as well as Liverpool and Newcastle United, adding that the Premier League pair are "monitoring developments with McCarthy as they draw up shortlists for back-up keepers."

McCarthy could be an ideal backup option to Alisson if Kelleher does opt for a fresh challenge this summer, ticking so many boxes when it comes to what Liverpool are looking for.

Firstly, he is a homegrown player, helping ensure that the Reds meet their quota, but he now also possesses a huge amount of experience in English football. He has made 147 appearances in the Premier League, not to mention being capped once for England, and Southampton manager Russell Martin said of him after Sunday's 0-0 draw at West Brom:

"He's been great. He was massive today, (he has great with) long throws and the way he came and dealt with things. The last two weeks I’ve loved the way we’ve defended. I just don't think anything phases him. He has that laid-back mentality but he really backs himself as a goalkeeper. He has been fantastic."

At 34, the £50,000-a-week McCarthy may be content to warm the substitutes' bench at a huge club most weeks at this point in his career, but he would still have chances to shine in cup competitions, and also likely in the league, given Alisson's slightly injury-prone nature.