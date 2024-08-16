Liverpool are among a "host of clubs" interested in signing an exciting young midfielder in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds have had a frustratingly quiet summer in the transfer market, with not a single player added to Arne Slot's squad, much to the chagrin of many supporters. It looked as though Martin Zubimendi was going to come in as a superb midfield addition, but he has ended up committing his future to Real Sociedad, acting as a big disappointment at Anfield.

Time is now running out for Liverpool to make signings this summer, but they are at least still being backed to make some important additions to the squad. Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri is one such figure, potentially being seen as a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson.

Meanwhile, the Reds are reportedly among the clubs who have been offered legendary Italian midfielder Marco Verratti, but given his age and the type of player Slot likes, in terms of an ability to press and cover ground, it would be a huge surprise if he sealed a move to Anfield.

Liverpool also appear to be pushing hard for the signing of Valencia and Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who could be seen as the heir to Alisson between the sticks. The 23-year-old may be loaned out immediately, in order to be a regular elsewhere, before eventually coming in as first-choice.

Liverpool in the race to sign midfielder

Writing on X, Bailey claimed that Liverpool are in the mix to sign young Tromso midfielder Jens Hjerto-Dahl this summer, but are far from alone in tracking him.

In Bailey's report for HITC, he goes on to say that the 18-year-old's 6 foot 4 frame "makes him stand-out as he features in central midfield but can also play a holding role", adding that Liverpool "have been aware of Hjerto-Dahl for more than 12-months". The likes of Aston Villa, Tottenham, Everton, Fulham, Sheffield United and Coventry City are "all watching him".

Even the most knowledgeable Reds supporter could be forgiven for not having heard of the teenage midfielder, but it is always encouraging to see highly-rated young players linked with moves to Anfield. Hjerto-Dahl has already won 17 caps for Norway across four different youth age groups, suggesting that he has been a prominent international performer throughout his fledgling career to date.

Jens Hjerto-Dahl's international stats Caps Goals Norway Under-19s 4 0 Norway Under-18s 10 2 Norway Under-17s 1 0 Norway Under-16s 2 0

Not only that, but he now already has 44 appearances to his name for Tromso, despite his tender years, scoring eight goals and registering two assists in the process. To have made such an impact already says so much about his maturity and ability, and Slot could view him as one for the future if Liverpool get a deal over the line.