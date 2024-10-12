Liverpool are believed to be interested in signing a "commanding" young star who is also wanted by Real Madrid, according to a new transfer update.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds continue to be linked with possible new signings, having had a quiet summer transfer window, with Cristhian Mosquera emerging as a rumoured target for Arne Slot. The Valencia centre-back is also thought to be wanted by Atletico Madrid, having represented Spain at the 2024 Olympics earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar has been backed to move to Liverpool, as the Merseysiders potentially look to completely change their goalkeeping setup, amid concerns surrounding Alisson's injuries and Caoimhin Kelleher's long-term future at Anfield.

Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush is arguably one of the best players in the Bundesliga currently, having scored eight goals in just six appearances in the competition this season, and the Reds reportedly see him as a strong attacking target. He could even be seen as a replacement for compatriot Mohamed Salah, should the Egyptian legend fail to agree a new deal.

It looks as though Liverpool are continuing to look at attacking reinforcements, despite the wealth of talent already at Slot's disposal, and Borussia Dortmund ace Karim Adeyemi is seen as another possible addition at Anfield, too.

Liverpool interested in "commanding" £84m gem

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are keen on signing highly-rated Palmeiras centre-back Vitor Reis, with the Reds doing their "due diligence" with him, showing that Michael Edwards isn't messing around.

The 18-year-old has an £84m release clause at the Brazilian club, with his current deal not expiring until December 2028, and the report states that Real Madrid and Arsenal have "joined" the Reds in the race to snap him up.

Reis looks like a footballer with an immense amount of potential, having already made 15 appearances for Palmeiras at senior level, despite still only being 18 years of age.

He has also been capped a combined 11 times for Brazil at youth level, appearing on eight occasions for the Under-17s and enjoying three outings for the Under-16s. Football analyst Ben Mattinson has also waxed lyrical about his potential, saying:

"Vitor Reis’ rise to global recognition from elite clubs is massively down to his impressive mentality. When watching him, you can see that bravery in every action. He has a commanding, confident presence that’s rare in such a young defender. Many early leadership traits have been shown already and when I first saw him play for Brazil’s U17’s, his leadership shone amongst his peers."

The lure of Madrid is also great, and Arsenal are an exciting project under Mikel Arteta, but Edwards may still work his magic and make Reis believe Liverpool is the best place to come, in order to aid his development.

In Virgil van Dijk, he could be working alongside arguably one of the greatest centre-backs of all time, which may help him reach his potential and grow into a world-class player in his own right.