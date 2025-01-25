Liverpool's flawless form on the continent continued on Tuesday evening, with LOSC Lille's 22-match unbeaten run snapped at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah got himself on the scoresheet to end his disastrous two-game goalless streak. This, of course, is ridiculous, but perhaps a marker of the insane standards that the Egypt star has set for himself.

With 22 goals and 17 assists across all competitions for Arne Slot's side this term, Salah is spearheading a charge toward glory. Liverpool are six points clear (with a game in hand) at the top of the Premier League and have not dropped a point in Europe, seven wins from seven.

FSG may know that some fans could expect signings this year, namely in defence and perhaps a new number six to help ease Ryan Gravenberch's load - the Dutchman has started every top-flight and Champions League fixture in 2024/25.

But if there's an opportunity to bolster up top, Liverpool will pounce. After all, there might be a bit of change within the final third...

Why Liverpool want a new forward

Salah is out of contract at the end of the season, but Liverpool are optimistic that their greatest modern goalscorer will yet pen an extension.

Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo share the left flank, but Liverpool's Colombian sensation may be on the move in the coming years, or, perhaps, months.

Barcelona have a long-standing interest in the 28-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the 2026/27 season. A decision needs to be made regarding his future, whether a significant contract will be rolled out or FSG will cash in for maximum value and turn that profit toward a new and younger replacement.

Reorienting to the centre of the frontline, Darwin Nunez has been linked with a transfer away to the Saudi Pro League but has eased the discontent concerning his name after firing a stunning late brace past Brentford keeper Mark Flekken last week, sealing three invaluable points in the Premier League.

Maybe he will be sold, but if not, the Reds could find their club-record man revived to his full capacity if Diaz is to be replaced by a more creative and youthful winger.

Liverpool lining up Bundesliga star

According to Caught Offside, Liverpool are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens, who is enjoying a barnstorming season in Germany.

It was German correspondent Christian Falk with the exclusive, writing in his Caught Offside column that the Merseysiders are 'in the transfer race.'

However, Bayern Munich are thought to have the lead and Premier League rivals like Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United are also keen.

Naturally, Dortmund don't want to lose one of their biggest talents as he starts to rise to the fore, and have pasted a €100m (roughly £85m) tag on his signature.

Sporting director Richard Hughes will need to negotiate a more agreeable figure, to be sure.

What Jamie Gittens would bring to Liverpool

Sky Sports' Dougie Critchley has described Gittens as "England's best left winger in 2024/25," such is the level of the youngster's football at the Yellow Wall.

Across all competitions, Gittens has scored 11 goals and added five assists for Nuri Sahin's side this season, curiously succeeding in balancing his output across the Bundesliga and the Champions League fronts.

So often, up-and-coming prospects will latch onto a stream of competition and look to build toward prominence, but Gittens has proved he has the elite mentality to match the skill set, eager to impress on the biggest stage.

We've already reminded ourselves of Barcelona's perennial interest in Diaz, but Gittens could be the perfect replacement, should he be sold, potentially boasting qualities that would better serve Nunez, unlocking the full gamut of the Uruguayan's ability.

League Stats 24/25 - Diaz vs Gittens Match Stats* Diaz Gittens Matches (starts) 20 (15) 18 (14) Goals 8 7 Assists 2 3 Shots (on target)* 2.2 (1.0) 1.9 (0.9) Pass completion 87% 83% Big chances created 3 5 Dribble (success)* 1.2 (44%) 3.1 (52%) Ball recoveries* 2.6 2.1 Tackles + interceptions* 1.0 1.4 Total duels (won)* 3.2 (36%) 5.6 (51%) Stats via Sofascore (* = per game)

As you can see, Gittens is a bit more of a natural creative force, more driven in his ball-carrying approach, and more combative too, despite his youth.

There's a case to be made that Nunez would benefit from this more energetic presence. That's of course not to say that Diaz is a stagnant player; he's far from it. However, the lopsided nature of Liverpool's playmaking across the frontline is perhaps something that adds to knocking the centre-forward out of kilter.

Moreover, Gittens has shown that he can focus on his creativity to an even more emphatic effect, racking up eight assists from 18 starts for Dortmund last term.

Nunez has only scored six goals for Liverpool this season. He hasn't been as wasteful in front of goal as in Klopp's more frenetic system, but attempts to streamline the maverick have yielded average results.

There's a really good argument that he should be sold this summer, and a new, more prolific replacement should be brought in. However, maybe the beginning of a new chapter was hatched at the Gtech Community Stadium last week, with Nunez's confidence now revivified.