Liverpool's pursuit of Alexis Mac Allister is advancing as Jurgen Klopp edges closer to ending his midfield nightmare.

Are Liverpool close to signing Alexis Mac Allister?

According to TyC Sports, who cite Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are "increasingly closer" to finalising a move for Mac Allister.

The Argentine World Cup champion has been identified by Klopp and his data analysts as the ideal player to start his midfield rebuild.

Talks are underway over a contract that will run until 2028 if all goes to plan for Liverpool.

The plan is to wrap up negotiations and sign all paperwork with the view to completing the deal by "the formal start of the transfer market in mid-June."

Brighton are said to be understanding of Mac Allister's ambition and will "not put up much resistance". The player could cost as little as £50m.

In December, Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi said Mac Allister is a "big, big player" and his performance against Manchester United was nothing short of classy.

Does Mac Allister make up for missing out on Jude Bellingham?

If Liverpool were to only sign Mac Allister, it would still improve the current options available to Jurgen Klopp but it would not be enough.

Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner will all leave this summer which should mean Liverpool sign three midfielders. That might not turn out to be the case but anything less than three new midfield signings could place Klopp in a similar predicament to the one he has face this season.

While FSG have neglected midfield signings in recent summer transfer windows, the main issue at hand is ageing personnel in the engine room.

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara are perhaps all older than Klopp would like.

Adding Mac Allister to the engine room is a fantastic signing but for Liverpool to bounce back immediately, he cannot be the only midfielder to move to Anfield in the summer.

If the report is accurate and the 24-year-old will only cost Liverpool £50m, the Reds will have enough money to work with to further invest into the engine room.

Fabrizio Romano has also reported that Mason Mount remains a priority in the summer alongside Mac Allister. If true, that would represent an exciting new look in midfield.

The most jarring aspect of Liverpool's midfield demise is that it appears as though they struggle in a technical aspect when more talented Premier League sides take the game to them.

With the technical expertise of Mount and Mac Allister, Liverpool fans could again see their side challenge for top honours next season.