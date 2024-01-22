A "brilliant" Liverpool talent's expected return date from injury has been revealed, courtesy of an update from journalist David Lynch.

Liverpool injury news

The Reds continue to excel this season, with Sunday's 4-0 win away to Bournemouth in the Premier League one of their most impressive results of the campaign. The fact that they did it without so many injured key players also says a huge amount about the squad Jurgen Klopp has built.

Liverpool had to make do without two world-class full-backs in Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, the latter of whom has been absent for a number of months but is expected back soon, while Joel Matip is out for the rest of the season with cruciate ligament damage.

Meanwhile, teenage talent Ben Doak is recovering from knee surgery, influentiual midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai is also missing, Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic are long-term absentees, and Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo have been away on international duty - Salah has just returned to Liverpool for treatment on a hamstring injury.

Injuries need to ease as the season goes on for the Reds to stand a chance in so many competitions, and a slighty more optimistic update has emerged regarding one stricken figure.

Taiking to X, Lynch claimed that Liverpool attacker Ben Doak could return to action in April, after initial timelines suggested his knee injury would keep him out for the entire season.

"A small update on Ben Doak’s fitness: Liverpool winger is hopeful of appearing again this season after undergoing knee surgery, with an April return being tentatively targeted."

This is positive news for Doak, who will still be dreaming of forcing his way into Scotland's plan at Euro 2024 this summer, even though his chances of doing so now look far less likely than they did before his injury. The 18-year-old is an attacking player of huge potential, with all-time Liverpool great Sir Kenny Dalglish lauding him earlier in the campaign:

"He certainly looks the part. He will get there eventually but let's not push him too quickly. The wee man has done brilliant at Liverpool."

Granted, Doak is still a very young player who certainly isn't a key starter for Klopp, but there is a fearlessness and unpredictability about him out wide that always makes him an eye-catching option from the substitutes' bench, so he could be especially useful in Europa League and domestic cup matches. The Scot has all the raw ingredients to be a sensational footballer over time, as long as he matures when it comes to his final ball.

Lots will be made of replacing Mohamed Salah when the Liverpool legend does eventually leave Anfield - the hope is that it won't be for a while yet - but in Doak, the Reds have someone with such a high ceiling who could even end up saving them a huge amount of money on a big-name signing, depending on how he progresses moving forward.

To have him back for the run-in would be great news, and while he may not feature much, having his pace and directness when opposition legs are tiring can only be a good thing.