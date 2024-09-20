Liverpool have been handed a blow after it emerged that one of their star men is now a doubt for their upcoming clash against Bournemouth, handing Arne Slot a selection headache ahead of welcoming the Cherries to Anfield.

Liverpool looking to regain momentum

The Reds were stunned by Nottingham Forest in their last Premier League outing, falling to a 1-0 defeat in front of their own fans. A late goal from Callum Hudson-Odoi proved the difference between the two sides, and sent the Midlands side back to the City Ground with a landmark three points, leaving Liverpool left ruing their missed opportunities.

Trademark Callum Hudson-Odoi 🤌 Our winning goal at Anfield 😍 pic.twitter.com/bfYzP75kbI — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) September 14, 2024

It looked as though they may be consigned to another defeat when they fell a goal down minutes into their Champions League opener against AC Milan, but goals from Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Dominik Szoboszlai proved enough to take all three points in a dominant midweek display.

Quickly back to winning ways, the Reds have a chance to close the gap at the top of the Premier League table once more, with a win this weekend moving them level with Manchester City on 12 points before the Cityzens welcome Arsenal to the Etihad stadium in a game where at least one of last season's top two will leave having dropped points.

In their way stand a Bournemouth side who have lost just once so far this season - a 1-0 home defeat against Chelsea coming after they had dominated much of the ball and seen a penalty saved. Now, it is Liverpool's turn to try and get past Andoni Iraola's side, and they have been handed an early blow in their preparations to do so.

Slot confirms Liverpool injury worry

That comes as Reds boss Slot has confirmed that goalkeeper Alisson is a "doubt" for the game on Saturday. Liverpool are already without midfielder Harvey Elliott, who was sidelined last week with a broken foot, and now look set to play without their no.1 shot-stopper.

"Alisson is a doubt to see if he can train today and if he can’t, then he will probably not play. We will have to wait and see", Slot explained to the media, revealing muscle tightness as the source of the problem.

Since he signed from Roma, the Brazilian has been one of the best goalkeepers in the world, with journalist Rory Smith dubbing him "flawless" back in January.

“He has been the standout performer in the Premier League. He will never it it [Footballer of the Year] because he’s a goalkeeper. But that’s slightly unfair. I think he’s the standout player in the Premier League thus far. I think he’s been flawless.”

Alisson in the Premier League 2023-24 Appearances 28 Goals conceded 30 Clean sheets 8 Save % 73.4%

Still with three years left to run on his £150,000 a week deal at Anfield, the Brazilian is set to have new competition next summer following the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili over the summer, with the goalkeeper set to arrive in the summer of 2025.

For now, it is Caoimhin Kelleher who will be turned to, with the Republic of Ireland goalkeeper already having made his desire to quit Anfield clear on several occasions including over the most recent international break.