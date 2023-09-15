Just four games into the season, Liverpool have already suffered some frustrating absences, with the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Ibrahima Konate absent through injury, whilst Virgil van Dijk is currently serving a two-game ban following his red card against Newcastle United.

Even without those key men, however, the Reds have remained unbeaten, only dropping points in their opening day draw against Chelsea. Their current run includes a dramatic victory over Newcastle, as well as a comfortable win over Unai Emery's Aston Villa side, representing what has been a solid start for Jurgen Klopp and co.

Their injury blows are only mounting, though, with the latest absentee set to remain on the sidelines for two months, according to reports.

What's the latest Liverpool injury news?

As things stand, Liverpool look set to be without both Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold for their clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their first game back in the Premier League after the international break. Van Dijk, of course, will be out through suspension, whilst Alexander-Arnold could still be missing through a hamstring injury.

It's at moments like this that Liverpool could do with a back-up right-back to fill in for Alexander-Arnold, allowing Joe Gomez to play in his natural centre-back role in the process. The Reds thought they had that in the form of Calvin Ramsay, who joined last summer, but the youngster has been unfortunate with injuries all throughout his time at Anfield.

Now, according to Jack Lusby, Ramsay has suffered another injury blow, which is set to rule him out for a couple of months. His latest setback has even resulted in a return to AXA Training Centre at Liverpool, disrupting his loan spell at Preston North End.

"Calvin Ramsay facing 'another couple of months' out with the injury setback suffered at Preston in August."

Perhaps summarising just how many issues he has had with maintaining his fitness, Ramsay's last competitive game came in November of 2022. The young Scot has been incredibly unfortunate since making the move to Anfield.

Has Calvin Ramsay played for Liverpool?

Ramsay more than earned his big move to Liverpool last summer after winning the Scottish Football Writers' Young Player of the Year award in the season prior to his Anfield switch.

So, it's clear that he arrived with plenty of potential, perhaps even ready to learn from fellow right-back Alexander-Arnold, and eventually challenge for his role. That was supposed to be the plan, at least. But that idea has been torn apart by Ramsay's consistent injury problems.

In total, the 20-year-old has missed 104 days through injury at Liverpool, featuring just twice in what has been a disastrous spell. For context as to how unfortunate this number is, during his entire time at Aberdeen, Ramsay missed just 65 days, with seven of those coming through illness.

Klopp will be well aware of just how unlucky the defender has been, and has been full of praise for his 2022/23 signing in the past, saying, via BBC Sport: "Everything we heard about him was that he is a fantastic boy. And what a player he is - what he did for Aberdeen last year, absolutely exceptional.

“In his age group and you know the things we need from a full-back, he is as close as it gets to the things we want and is still a kid. So we really expect a lot from him in the long term."