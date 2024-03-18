Reports have emerged from one Liverpool star's homeland suggesting that he may have suffered a fresh injury blow, as the Reds' fitness woes continue.

Liverpool injury news

Jurgen Klopp's side are enjoying a superb season, despite Sunday's grim FA Cup quarter-final defeat at the hands of Manchester United, but injuries have been a constant issue throughout the campaign.

Against the Red Devils, for example, Liverpool had to make do without four players who would arguably make it into their strongest starting XI - Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota.

With Alisson, it looks as though he could still be missing for a significant chunk of action, as he continues to work his way back from a serious hamstring issue, but it is hoped that Jones will be available for the visit of Brighton in the Premier League on March 31st.

Meanwhile, both Alexander-Arnold and Jota could be pushing to feature for the trip to United on April 7th, as key players gradually return to the fold.

It looks as though Liverpool's fitness problems are still not completely going away, however, with a concerning update regarding another massive Reds hero.

Liverpool may have suffered another injury blow

According to AS [via Sport Witness], there is "alarm" from Colombia national team sources that Liverpool star Luis Diaz has suffered a groin injury that will sideline him for a period of time, following the defeat to Manchester United.

Meanwhile, in the same Sport Witness report, Colombian media outlets claim that the severity of the issue is "not yet confirmed" but they are sweating as they await the results of futher tests and scans.

This is a real concern for Liverpool, considering what an influential player Diaz is out on the left wing, providing so much energy, pace and work ethic. Granted, he has received some criticism for not necessarily having elite levels of end product, but he has been lauded by Klopp numerous times in the past.

"What a boy, what a story, what a player but he should have scored! He agrees probably. The speed he has is insane. He gets our football 100 per cent. We thought we saw that at Porto. He fits like a glove to our football and that's really really special."

Liverpool's attackers' stats this season Appearances Goals Assists Mohamed Salah 32 21 12 Darwin Nunez 42 17 12 Diogo Jota 28 14 4 Luis Diaz 39 11 3 Cody Gakpo 42 13 4

Suddenly having to make do without Diaz for a sustained period of time after the international break would weaken them significantly in the Premier League title race, with the Colombian a level up from Cody Gakpo, who is struggling for form currently, receiving a four-out-of-10 rating from This Is Anfield after a poor cameo away to United.

The hope is that the 27-year-old's injury is more precautionary than anything, with Klopp simply wanting to withdraw him from international duty ahead of some massive games in the league, but it would be just like Liverpool's season for him to be out for many weeks.