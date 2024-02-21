Liverpool have been dealt another injury blow ahead of the EFL Cup final clash with Chelsea, with a "fantastic" player now ruled out this weekend.

Liverpool injury news

The Reds are trying their utmost to battle across four different competitions this season, but injuries are making it increasingly difficult to shine in all of them.

Jurgen Klopp is currently with a host of brilliant players all over the pitch, with the influential Alisson missing in goal because of a hamstring issue. Trent Alexander-Arnold is also absent at right-back, while backup left-back option Kostas Tsimikas is still missing with a shoulder problem.

Meanwhile, Curtis Jones went off injured in last Saturday's 4-1 away to Brentford in the Premier League, as did Diogo Jota, while midfield trio Thiago, Dominik Szoboszlai and Stefan Bajcetic are all out, too. There are even some concerns about Darwin Nunez's involvement after he was replaced at half-time, but that may have been more precautionary than anything.

On Sunday, Liverpool head to Wembley to take on Chelsea in the EFL Cup final, and it has now been confirmed that one player is definitely out of proceedings.

Curtis Jones out of EFL Cup final

According to a report from The Daily Mail, Liverpool midfielder Jones has been ruled out for the EFL Cup final through injury, joining Jota and others on the sidelines.

"Jota and Jones were withdrawn in the first half of the 4-1 win at Brentford on Saturday with respective knee and ankle injuries. Liverpool will await further tests before putting a timescale on their recoveries but there are concerns Jota faces up to two months out with his knee injury."

This is an enormous blow for Liverpool, considering what an excellent season Jones is enjoying in the midfield, really coming of age as a player and looking like a key figure.

Curtis Jones' Premier League stats this season Total Appearances 17 Starts 12 Goals 1 Assists 1 Pass completion rate 90.8% Tackles per game 1.2 Minutes played 959

While other injury problems have limited him to 12 starts in the Premier League, he has shone across 17 appearances in total. Jamie Carragher has lauded him, calling him "fantastic", and the hope is that his absence isn't too lengthy.

Not having both Jones and Szoboszlai in the middle of the park against Chelsea weakens Liverpool significantly, given the technical quality and work ethic they provide, and it looks likely that Wataru Endo will anchor the midfield with Alexis Mac Allister as a No.8, assuming both stay fit this week.

Ryan Gravenberch and Harvey Elliott could then battle for the remaining spot, and with the former doing well when he came on at Brentford - he won six out of nine duels - and the latter better as an impact substitute this season, the Dutchman getting the nod may make the most sense.

Liverpool desperately need these unavailable players back as soon as possible, though, or they could start running on empty with so many matches arriving across various competitions.