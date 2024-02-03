Liverpool have been dealt a potential huge blow ahead of the Reds' Premier League clash with Arsenal this weekend, with an "outstanding" player's involvement in the game in doubt.

Liverpool injury news

The Reds face arguably their biggest match of the season so far on Sunday afternoon, as they head to a Gunners side who are still very much in the title race. Victory for Jurgen Klopp's side at the Emirates could put them eight points ahead of their opponents, however, acting as a major incentive ahead of the game. That would arguably give the north Londoners too much to do up against both Liverpool and Manchester City, turning it into a familiar two-horse race at the top.

Going into Sunday's huge fixture, the Merseysiders' injury problems have eased overall, with so many top players to call upon for the manager. Alexis Mac Allister did go down in Wednesday's 4-1 defeat to Chelsea, however, leading to doubts over his involvement this weekend.

Now, a fresh injury worry has emerged, however, regarding arguably one of Liverpool's most important players at the moment.

Nunez could miss Arsenal clash

Taking to X on Friday, journalist Paul Joyce relayed Klopp's update that Nunez could miss the Arsenal game with a foot injury picked up against Chelsea, with a late fitness test potentially needed.

"Jurgen Klopp says he needs to check on the fitness of Darwin Nunez before Sunday's game with Arsenal. 'He left the stadium in a boot and it was not a football boot. Nothing broken the x-rays are clear, but we have to see if he can get his foot back into a boot.'"

Not having Nunez for Sunday's game would be an absolutely massive blow for Liverpool, considering what a rich vein of form the Uruguayan is in currently. Granted, plenty of chances are still being missed, not least against Chelsea in midweek, but he is such a threat with his pace, power and movement.

Darwin Nunez's Premier League stats this season Total Appearances 21 Starts 14 Goals 7 Assists 7 Shots per game 3.4 Key passes per game 1.1 Pass completion rate 73.7%

There is also the small matter of the 24-year-old having 11 assists to his name this season in all competitions, which is more than any Reds player, and Klopp lauded him after the Chelsea match, saying:

"He was really disappointed with himself about missing the penalty, but he is a handful. It was really hard for him. You could see at half-time that he was upset with himself. He missed a header too in the second half, but then he created a goal.

"It's crazy that he creates so many. We scored four goals, so who cares about the ones he didn't score? He will score goals; it will come. He is in outstanding shape, still a bit unlucky, so it's all fine."

Having Nunez fit to start would be a major boost for Klopp, but even having him available as an impact substitute would be far from a disaster, allowing him to chase down some tired legs in the second half.