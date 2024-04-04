Liverpool have been hit with yet another injury concern before their Premier League clash with Sheffield United, as reported by reliable journalist David Lynch.

Liverpool injury news

The Reds continue to excel this season and they know that victory over the Blades at Anfield on Thursday night will put them back to the top of the table, following wins for Arsenal and Manchester City on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp has a number of injuries heading into the game, however, with several key men still unavailable after long absences from the team this season. Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota are the individuals who stand out in that respect, but the hope is that all three will be back in action in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the quartet of Joel Matip, Thiago, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak may not feature again this season, outlining the number of issues that Liverpool have had to deal with.

On the plus side, Curtis Jones is expected to be back in the squad for the Sheffield United match, as is Andy Robertson, but now a fresh issue has emerged for another player.

Liverpool star a late doubt vs Sheffield United

Taking to X after Klopp's press conferece, Lynch confirmed that Wataru Endo is "dealing with a knock sustained against Brighton", meaning he is a doubt for the Sheffield United game.

It feels almost impossible for the Reds to go more than a week without a new injury emerging, and the fact that they are still in with such a great chance of winning the title is testament to the incredible job that Klopp has done in 2023/24 to date.

Endo has been one of the signings of the season, having arrived in low-key fashion from VfB Stuttgart, bringing so much balance to midfield and allowing Alexis Mac Allister to excel further up the pitch. Klopp himself knows how influential the 31-year-old has been.

"He gives something different to the team, we have to say, that’s clear. He’s the one for the tackles. We don’t have now 20 players on the pitch who have tackling as a hobby. He is doing it. On top of that, his passing is really good, his awareness is really good, he finds his position better in possession, all these things. It’s football and sometimes it takes a little bit of time but that’s no problem for me."

If Endo is ruled out against the Blades it will be a blow, considering the understated impact he has made, but equally, Liverpool should have more than enough quality to get past their relegation-threatened opponents at Anfield.

More important is ensuring that the Japan international is available for Sunday's enormous clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford, which has the potential to be a defining fixture between now and the end of the season.

While the Red Devils are unconvincing, they showed what they can do in the FA Cup win over the Reds, and Endo's experience anchoring the midfield will be needed in a hostile atmosphere.