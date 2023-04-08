Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott will be available for the Reds' crunch Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday afternoon, according to reliable journalist David Lynch.

How has Elliott done this season?

The Reds had another forgettable game in midweek away to Chelsea in a "tame" goalless stalemate. It meant more points were dropped in the battle for a top-four finish, while Newcastle United and Manchester United's wins on Wednesday night further hampered their chances.

Someone who played no part against the Blues was Elliott, who missed his first game of the season after making 41 appearances in 2022/23 to date.

The youngster was hailed as "exceptional" earlier in the season and has clearly been a favourite of Jurgen Klopp's given his increased playing time this term.

And in an update on his situation, there is positive news for the Merseysiders ahead of their weekend meeting with the Gunners.

Is Elliott fit for the Arsenal clash?

Taking to Twitter, Football Insider reporter David Lynch confirmed that Elliott was simply rested against Chelsea and will be in contention to start at home to Premier League leaders Arsenal this weekend:

"Harvey Elliott expected to return to the Liverpool squad for Sunday's meeting with Arsenal. No injury concern behind his omission against Chelsea - more a recognition of a remarkable 41-game workload so far this season." This is an undoubted boost for Liverpool, with Elliott someone who hasn't necessarily been perfect this season, but has contributed more than many struggling midfielders, registering This is an undoubted boost for Liverpool, with Elliott someone who hasn't necessarily been perfect this season, but has contributed more than many struggling midfielders, registering two league assists - which is as many as Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and James Milner combined. At 19, he is already playing with a maturity beyond his years, scoring twice in the Champions League and also averaging one tackle per game in Europe's premier club competition.The Englishman deserves to come back into the side against Arsenal, with his guile capable of opening up the visitors' defence, as highlighted by 11 assists on loan at Blackburn Rovers back in 2020/21. He also boasts seven goal contributions this term, having had three in his senior Liverpool career at the start of this campaign.If Thiago is fit, it could make the most sense to start the Spaniard and Elliott in the No 8 roles, with either Fabinho or Henderson anchoring the midfield. The latter pair have been panned for their poor seasons , and if their lacklustre displays continue, starting both together could be a huge issue against a Gunners side brimming with confidence as they continue their title tilt.

There is also an argument to say that Elliott's lack of physicality and 5-foot-7 frame could be an issue on the day up against Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka, who both top six feet. However, as mentioned, we think Elliott merits a starting berth more than others, especially after getting a rest in midweek.