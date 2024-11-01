Liverpool are preparing to host Brighton in the Premier League this weekend, but one "world-class" player won't be back in the fold until late November, as shared by reliable journalist David Lynch.

Liverpool injuries ahead of Brighton clash

The Reds progressed in the EFL Cup in midweek, winning 3-2 away to the Seagulls, and they face them again in the league at Anfield on Saturday afternoon. Arne Slot's men trail Manchester City by one point going into the weekend Premier League action, and with the reigning champions heading to Bournemouth at the same time on Saturday, it is another crucial afternoon in the title race.

Liverpool are clearly favorites to get the better of Brighton, despite Fabian Hurzeler's side being a dangerous outfit, but injury problems are threatening to become an issue, even if they aren't close to as bad as they were at times under Jurgen Klopp.

Alisson and Diogo Jota are both out for the foreseeable future, and the same also applies to Harvey Elliott, who continues to recover from a broken foot. Federico Chiesa's playing time has also been limited since he completed a summer move from Juventus, while Conor Bradley was out until recently.

Liverpool without "world class" ace until late November

Taking to X, Liverpool will have to make do without Chiesa until after the November international break later this month, as his slow start to life at Anfield continues.

This is such a frustrating situation surrounding the Italian, who admittedly arrived with a reputation for being an injury-prone player, especially having suffered ACL damage earlier in his career.

The 27-year-old has only played 18 minutes of Premier League action this year, and started just once in all competitions, and the fact that he didn't have much of a pre-season hasn't helped matters.

Chiesa can be such an asset for Liverpool if he gets fit and hits top gear, though, having starred for Italy en route to winning Euro 2020, standing out as a leading attacking player in the tournament, with Alessandro Pierini saying of him: "He’s world-class.

"He has all the ability and desire of a great player. If he improves then he’ll be even better than his father [Enrico]. I have loads of respect for Enrico and all he has done to help Federico come on as a player until now."

Thankfully, Chiesa shouldn't actually miss too many matches, being out of the Brighton, Bayer Leverkusen and Aston Villa games in the lead-up to the international break, but then hopefully returning after the domestic action returns.

It feels like it could be a while until Liverpool see him as a key man featuring regularly, especially with five superb attacking options ahead of him in the pecking order.