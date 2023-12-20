Liverpool have been dealt a big injury blow in the lead-up to their crucial Premier League clash with Arsenal this weekend, with a Reds "superstar" set to miss out.

Liverpool injury news

Jurgen Klopp's side were hugely below-par in their 0-0 draw at home to Manchester United on Sunday, as they missed the opportunity to return to the top of the table. It was a flat showing throughout by Liverpool, and they know that they will need to be far better when current leaders Arsenal head to Anfield on Saturday evening.

Worryingly, the Reds' injury problems are beginning to grow, as so often seems to have been the case in recent years, with a number of key men currently absent. Andy Robertson is a long-term absentee, Joel Matip is out for the season and Diogo Jota has also been unavailable of late, while Alexis Mac Allister has been on the sidelines recently, too. Ryan Gravenberch picked up a hamstring problem against United, and it remains to be seen how long he will be out for.

Alexis Mac Allister to miss Liverpool vs Arsenal clash

According to a new update from DaveOCKOP, Alexis Mac Allister is expected to be ruled out of Liverpool's meeting with Arsenal, as he continues to struggle with an injury. He may not even return until the New Year.

"Due to the noises coming out of the club, many thought he’d back soon after but we have another exclusive with some disappointing update on the player’s fitness. We can reveal that Mac Allister’s condition has improved in recent days, however the midfielder will not be available to play in the pivotal fixture vs Arsenal this Saturday.

"Furthermore, we can tell you that Mac Allister is likely to be unavailable for selection until the new year. The tie against Burnley on December 26th is likely to come too early for him."

This is a huge blow for Liverpool ahead of arguably the biggest Premier League game of the season so far this weekend, with Mac Allister already making such a difference to the Reds' midfield since arriving from Brighton in the summer transfer window.

Granted, the Argentine took a little time to adjust to the No.6 role that Klopp has largely given him, but he has steadily improved and was really looking the part by the time he got injured, scoring a stunning goal at home to Fulham.

Alexis Mac Allister's Premier League stats this season Total Appearances 14 Goals 1 Assists 1 Tackles per game 2.2 Pass completion rate 88.1%

Former Liverpool midfielder Joe Cole clearly thinks highly of the Argentina international, speaking of his admiration for him after his World Cup-winning performances:

"I fell in love with him watching him play for Argentina in the World Cup. I knew he was a good player. We haven't seen him in any European competitions. When I watched him play for Argentina just take the game by the scruff of the neck, he became a superstar for me. I think that was when Klopp went 'right, you'll do'".

While Wataru Endo is an able deputy in defensive midfield, and assuming the Japanese starts against Arsenal, it could be a massive test of his credentials.